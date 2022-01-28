Unlock a Halo Infinite armor coating when you shop the OPI Xbox nail polish collection

If you've ever looked at Master Chief mid-Halo gameplay and thought to yourself, "He would look so much better with glittery, dreamy purple armor," you're in luck. The worlds of gaming and beauty are colliding with a collab between OPI and Xbox for this video-game-inspired nail polish collection launching on Monday, Feb. 1 that is currently available for preorder. And when you spend $20 on the OPI Xbox collection at Amazon, the world of beauty and gaming will collide once more (though this time in the digital realm), since you'll be able to unlock a sparkly armor coating to use in Halo Infinite.