Unlock a Halo Infinite armor coating when you shop the OPI Xbox nail polish collection
If you've ever looked at Master Chief mid-Halo gameplay and thought to yourself, "He would look so much better with glittery, dreamy purple armor," you're in luck. The worlds of gaming and beauty are colliding with a collab between OPI and Xbox for this video-game-inspired nail polish collection launching on Monday, Feb. 1 that is currently available for preorder. And when you spend $20 on the OPI Xbox collection at Amazon, the world of beauty and gaming will collide once more (though this time in the digital realm), since you'll be able to unlock a sparkly armor coating to use in Halo Infinite.
About the Collection
A total of 12 different nail polish colors, as well as a gift set, from the line are available at Amazon. The gift set includes four mini versions of different polishes in the Xbox collection: Pixel Dust (a sparkly pink); Trading Paint (a mellow orange), Can't Control Me (a subtle cyan), and Achievement Unlocked (a pretty lilac). Below is a full list of the different nail polish colors in the collection.
Pricing and Making a Qualifying Purchase
Each color option is available in OPI's classic formula and long-wear formula. Any shade in the classic formula will cost you $10.79, while the long-wear formula will cost you $13.
If you want to unlock the periwinkle sparkly armor to use in Halo Infinite, you'll have to purchase $20 worth of the collection. That means you can get two bottles of the classic formula, two bottles of the long-wear formula, or one bottle of each. You can also purchase the $17 gift set along with a bottle of either formula to make a qualifying purchase.
How to Unlock the Halo Infinite Armor Coating
The first thing you must do to unlock the Halo Infinite armor coating is buy $20 worth of nail polish from the OPI Xbox collection.
The nail polish is only available for preorder right now, and will be officially released Feb. 1, which also marks the date you can first unlock the sparkly in-game armor. Once February arrives, you'll want to head over to opi.com/xbox, enter your email address, and upload your receipt that shows proof of your $20 purchase. The ability to acquire the armor ends June 15, so be sure you upload your receipt before then.
After you upload your receipt, a code to redeem the armor will be emailed to you. Your code will only be sent to you after your receipt is validated, which means the code may take a few days to pop up in your inbox.
Also, keep in mind, Halo Infinite is not included as part of the purchase. The $20 nail polish purchase will only unlock the armor coating, so you must already own or separately purchase the game to unlock and use the armor. Check out below to take a closer look at some of the colors in the collection, and find the rest of the OPI Xbox Spring 2022 collection at Amazon.
Related Items
Heart and Con-soul
N00Berry
Quest for Quartz
You Had Me at Halo
Sage Simulation
Suzi is My Avatar
OPI Xbox Spring 2022 Collection Gift Set (4 Mini Pieces)
Buy it! $17 at amazon.com
