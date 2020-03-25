Desktop gamers love this ergonomic wireless keyboard and mouse

Yes, gaming on a console like the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One X is wonderful, but there’s something to be said for good old-fashioned PC gaming. The sounds of keyboard buttons rattling away and the click click click made by your mouse are super satisfying. But to stay comfortable in front of your monitor for hours on end, you’ll need an ergonomic keyboard and mouse.

One set that shoppers have loved is Logitech’s ergonomic Wireless Keyboard and Mouse duo, so much so that it’s one of Walmart’s top-rated options with a 4.4-star rating and several positive reviews. Since it’s currently on sale, you can get it for $33 less than usual.

Image zoom Logitech

Buy it! Logitech MK710 Wireless Keyboard Mouse Combo, $74.99 (orig. $108.32) at walmart.com

The keyboard comes with the brand’s signature Incurve keys, which are designed with a special concavity that makes its four edges higher than its center and therefore easier for your fingers to locate each key. It also includes a soft cushioned palm rest on the bottom and an LCD dashboard at the top that lets you quickly check on its battery, caps lock, and more.

As for the mouse, it has a special sculpted shape that contours to your palm and a fast, frictionless scroll wheel lets you quickly zoom through your meta edits on Fortnite. Both the keyboard and mouse come with a three-year battery life, so you won’t have to worry about them dying in the middle of your Minecraft session.

Reviewers on Walmart have called Logitech’s keyboard and mouse duo “excellent,” with one writing, “This set is perfect. There was really no set-up required, just plug and play.”

If you’re social distancing and playing on your computer all day, grab this ergonomic set now while it’s on sale — and then get back to your game.

Related content: