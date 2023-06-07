"This is what I'm asking you, Blizzard Entertainment. This is Whoopi. You know how much I love Diablo."

Whoopi Goldberg 'pissed off' because Diablo IV isn't available on Mac: 'Allow us to play on the Apple!'

Whoopi Goldberg was ready to move from battling underwater threats on her VR headset to literally slaying demonic entities on her computer — that is, until she discovered that Diablo IV, the latest installment in her favorite video game series, is unavailable on Mac operating systems.

The Oscar-winning Ghost actress released an impassioned public service announcement via Instagram Wednesday while backstage at The View, urging gaming company Blizzard Entertainment to drop the new game — in which players fight against evil forces from Hell — for her Apple computer.

Goldberg began the PSA by stressing that she knows there are far more important things going on in the world, and that her complaint is "not on any scale like that," but rather her "kvetching about my favorite game: Diablo, which has been taken off of Apple."

An avid Apple user, Goldberg said she's played past Diablo titles on her trusty machine, but lamented the fact that "suddenly, now, Diablo IV is not available to me on my Apple computer." Typically, this wouldn't be a problem for someone like Goldberg, who recently teased on The View that she has "a little dough" thanks to a career filled with Hollywood blockbusters — but, purchasing a PC wouldn't solve the issue: "I already bought Diablo IV," she revealed.

Whoopi Goldberg wants 'Diablo 4' on Apple Whoopi Goldberg wants 'Diablo 4' on Apple | Credit: Whoopi Goldberg/Instagram; Blizzard

"This is what I'm asking you, Blizzard Entertainment," Goldberg, framed by her famously colorful shoe rack, continued. "This is Whoopi. You know how much I love Diablo. I would like y'all to let those of us who use our Apples to play. Allow us to play on the Apple. Take Diablo IV and let us do it and have a great time." (EW has reached out to Blizzard Entertainment for comment.)

She later implored the company to let her have peace. "Give me my [Diablo] IV, because I paid for it, I was all excited for it, I went to play on it, and I'm telling you, this really pissed me off."

Goldberg closed her one-woman symposium by addressing us, the people, watching at home.

"Those of you who don't get it, don't listen to me. If you don't play Diablo IV, it doesn't make any sense, don't spend time telling me how stupid it is that I'm talking about it," she finished. "This is what's pissing me off. These are the little things that irritate the hell out of me."

From Goldberg's mouth to Satan's ears!

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: