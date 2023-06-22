Still, "I really wish you’d been able to make it accessible for Apple," Goldberg said.

World War Whoopi Goldberg has officially reached its peace treaty era.

After publicly criticizing Blizzard Entertainment for its new Diablo IV video game's incompatibility with Mac operating systems (her platform of choice), the Oscar-winning Ghost actress and The View moderator issued a ceasefire Thursday morning in the form of a sweet Instagram Story addressing the company.

"I just wanted to let everybody know that I got a refund for my Diablo game. Blizzard, you stepped up and I thank you so much for it," the 67-year-old star said while her hair sat in curlers backstage at The View. "I really wish you'd been able to make it accessible for Apple, but I understand that it's out of your hands now because it belongs to Microsoft. I always thought you guys were stand-up people, and it turns out that you are. Everybody, they gave me my deposit back. I'm hoping that yours is on the way. Again, thank you, Blizzard. I very much appreciate it."

Whoopi Goldberg, Diablo 4 Whoopi Goldberg; 'Diablo IV' | Credit: Whoopi Goldberg/Instagram; Blizzard

After sharing her initial complaint against the company on June 7, Goldberg followed up with Phase II of her battlefield plan via an impassioned Instagram video on Friday, in which she pressured Blizzard to send her a refund for her purchase.

"It's still me, I'm here, I'm getting ready to do a talk, and I realized I'm still pretty upset with Blizzard Entertainment because I still have not heard from them," Goldberg said, seemingly broadcasting from within the War Room where she manned Operation Thaw the Blizzard. "I understand they want me to go get this [on] Xbox, but I want my money back if you're not going to give me my game. What is happening with this? I feel [that] I'm nice about it, but a lot of people are upset that they did not get what they were promised."

Despite EW's multiple requests, Blizzard declined to publicly comment on Goldberg's videos.

Watch Goldberg's final Blizzard address in her Instagram Story.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.