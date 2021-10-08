Nintendo launches the new OLED Switch today — here's how to get yours
It wasn't exactly the "Nintendo Switch Pro" announcement many had wished for, but when Nintendo announced the new OLED model of its ultra-popular Switch console back in July, it was practically guaranteed it would become the must-buy gaming hardware of the year. And after three months of impatient waiting, the time has finally come to snap one up.
The Nintendo OLED Switch officially goes on sale today, and EW has narrowed down the exact buying links from Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and Target below. Pre-orders for the OLED model were immediately sold out, and many can expect the same for today's official launch.
Where to buy Nintendo Switch OLED model
The new OLED Switch, available in both black and white at $349.99 each, comes with plenty of small but significant improvements to the current model. It keeps the same convenient, carryable size of the Switch, the same detachable Joy-Con controllers that make multiplayer games so easy to share, and a kickstand for tabletop mode. Every game within the Nintendo Switch library is compatible with the new OLED model, as are previously released individual Joy-Cons.
The upgrades build on these already beloved features to include a wider, full-back kickstand for tabletop mode, a wired LAN port that will surely make online play in games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate much steadier, a bigger 64-gigabyte internal storage capacity, and of course, the vibrant 7-inch OLED screen that gives the device its name. The new display promises bright, vivid colors and crisp contrast, and will surely make already stunning games like Zelda's Breath of the Wild even more gorgeous.
Buy it! Nintendo Switch – Black OLED Model with Neon Blue and Red Joy-Cons, $349.99 at walmart.com and amazon.com
As is its tradition of pairing new games with new console launches, Nintendo is also releasing the highly anticipated Metroid Droid today. The latest entry to the 2D Metroid franchise and a direct sequel to Metroid Fusion that has been 19 years in the making, Metroid Dread features a Samus that's "more agile and capable than ever," according to Nintendo. Its spooky setting of an alien-infested planet full of robots that will hunt you down instantly makes it perfect for its October debut, right in time for Halloween.
Buy it! Metroid Dread, $59.99 at walmart.com and amazon.com
The Switch's OLED model launch also comes a year after Nintendo's main gaming competitors, Microsoft and Sony, released new models of the PlayStation and Xbox. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S have all been nearly impossible to find with restocks selling out within seconds, and Nintendo fans can only wish that the OLED Switch won't be as elusive.
With concerns over supply chain disruptions and delayed shipping this upcoming holiday season, analysts have recommended shoppers start their holiday gift planning as early as possible. That means you'll want to shop the new OLED Switch or even the regular Switch as soon as you can — find them below at Amazon and Walmart now.
