Nintendo launches the new OLED Switch today — here's how to get yours

As is its tradition of pairing new games with new console launches, Nintendo is also releasing the highly anticipated Metroid Droid today. The latest entry to the 2D Metroid franchise and a direct sequel to Metroid Fusion that has been 19 years in the making, Metroid Dread features a Samus that's "more agile and capable than ever," according to Nintendo. Its spooky setting of an alien-infested planet full of robots that will hunt you down instantly makes it perfect for its October debut, right in time for Halloween.