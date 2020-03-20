Animal Crossing: New Horizons finally drops today — here’s where to get it

It’s here. It’s finally, finally here.

After eight long years of waiting, the newest console-play addition to Nintendo’s Animal Crossing main series launches today. New Horizons is arguably the most anticipated video game of 2020, and that excitement has made it a best-seller at retailers such as Amazon and Walmart for months.

But while many pre-ordered the feel-good game to get it today, they might not receive it on time due to shipping delays on non-essential products. Luckily, you can still start playing the game ASAP — just redeem the digital download version, which costs the same as a physical copy.

The last time we saw Tom Nook, Joan the turnip seller, and all the sassy animals from Animal Crossing's main series on a Nintendo console was via the 3DS New Leaf edition, which sold 12.45 million copies, according to the company’s most recent statistics. Nintendo also released a mobile game for iOS and Android devices in 2017 titled Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp that received only mixed reviews.

This time around, New Horizons has tons of new features and designs. As the player, you’re transported to a deserted island after purchasing a vacation package from Nook (which, let’s be honest, is something we all want to do right now). Previews from Nintendo show players building cliffs, roads, and more as some of the new actions you can do. Other changes include the ability to dig up trees directly to get a sapling and wearing backpacks as accessories. And Nook, the landlord to whom you owe your mortgage (still), and his sons even have adorable paws in this edition.

The series is known for its meticulous details as well as its use of real time, and its non-linear and open-ended gameplay allows you to build a life of your own. It’s absolutely the perfect game to get lost in right now. If you’re looking for a happy escape, hunker down at home with this adorable, stress-relieving game. Bonus: Nintendo has released limited-edition Switch consoles to celebrate the arrival of New Horizons, so get ready to spend all your Bells.

