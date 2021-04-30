Watch T-Pain get his revenge on racist Call of Duty players

If you come at the king, you better not miss.

Things can get intense during heated gaming moments. No matter how stressful a video-game battle might be, there's never an excuse to use racial slurs — and if you do, you'd better be prepared to face the consequences of your actions.

That's a lesson that T-Pain taught some racist Call of Duty players this week. As the singer-rapper recounted in a TikTok video, he was just about to begin a round with online rivals when the other players started dropping the n-word and insulting the Black Lives Matter movement. Once the actual gameplay began, T-Pain (real name Faheem Rasheed Najm) wasted no time in declaring his intentions for revenge.

"I want all of them," T-Pain can be heard shouting during the video. As he began taking down his racist enemies one by one, he shouted, "I want every single f---ing one of them! I want it all, I want it all, I want every part of it! I want the whole thing!"

Eventually, T-Pain succeeded in wiping them all out, after which he celebrated with a drink.

"Ladies and gentlemen, looks like the [n-word] wins," T-Pain declared. "Stupid idiots."

The clip became popular on Reddit, where T-Pain himself eventually responded to the fans sharing it.

"You guys are f---ing awesome. Love you all. Just doing my duties (ha….. dootie) as a citizen," he wrote.

Watch the video above, and check out T-Pain's Twitch channel to see more of his video-game prowess. Sometimes he even sings.