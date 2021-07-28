Walmart has incredible deals on laptops and tablets perfect for both work and play
As many of us gear up to return to offices or schools in person, we may find ourselves in need of new gadgets to help us be better organized and efficient. At the same time, many of us have developed new interests during quarantine ー whether they be in art, video games, or new television genres ー that we would still like to keep up. Luckily, Walmart has marked down prices on gaming laptops, Chromebooks, and tablets that are perfect for both work and play.
If you like to play video games in your free time, the Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop is marked down $200 from its original $899 price tag, so you can snag it for $699. You can also save on the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop and buy it for $679, which is $120 off its original price of $799. When compared to regular laptops, gaming laptops usually have better processing power, displays, and memory capacity. They're speedy and better made to showcase the graphics of the game you're playing, giving an overall improved gaming experience. Yet, you can still do everything you would do on a normal laptop, like type on Word and create Excel spreadsheets. By conveniently keeping your work files and video games in one place, you can seamlessly transition from the grind to the unwind.
Chromebooks tend to fall at a lower price point than gaming laptops due to their lower processing power. Before the dawn of video game streaming services like GeForce Now and Stadia, Chromebooks would hardly ever be recommended for gaming. But now, with these streaming services, you'll be able to rely on a Chromebook for both your entertainment and work needs. The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3, which would normally cost you $279, is currently on sale at Walmart for $179.
And if you're looking to handwrite notes during classes or meetings, but then create digital art or edit photos once you clock out, a tablet paired with a stylus could be the best match for you. Right now, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (S Pen included) for $749 ー that's $100 off its original price of $849. With its great display features, this tablet is great not only for creating art, but also for quality streaming of your favorite TV shows and movies.
Check out below to see some of the best tech deals Walmart has to offer you right now.
