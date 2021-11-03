This Pac-Man Jr. arcade is a standout gift for any kiddo in your life
Gaming consoles nowadays are sleek and compact. You can easily fit an Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch on a TV stand, and enjoy the high-quality art and animation that define modern gaming. But back in the 20th century, gamers gamed in a different style — namely at arcades, on arcade machines with less inconspicuous designs and larger footprints. If you want to bring a touch of the '70s and '80s to your home, you can find full-size arcade machines at Walmart. But that's not all — if you want to share your love of nostalgia-packed gaming with your child (or any kiddo in your life), Walmart is also letting you preorder Arcade1Up's Pac-Man Jr. Arcade, which is designed specifically for child-friendly retro gaming.
This holiday season, there have been omnipresent warnings about supply issues and shipping delays 一 which just may be a last-minute shopper's worst nightmare. If you're not already in the habit of doing so, this is the year to plan ahead and buy gifts early. And if you need to buy a gift for a younger child, Arcade1Up's Pac-Man Jr. Arcade is one of endless entertainment and epic presentation value. The unit maintains the novelty appearance of a full-size arcade cabinet and, in addition to Pac-Man, it includes two other classic retro games: Dig Dug and Galaga. But one of the best things about the Pac-Man Jr. Arcade is that it comes assembled, so you won't have to deal with a confusing or stressful building process, nor will your kid have to wait to game after unboxing their gift.
The arcade unit itself stands at 36 inches tall. Despite its shorter height compared to traditional arcade machines, the Pac-Man Jr. model's buttons and joystick are sized bigger, which means less precision and sleight of hand is required to play. The machine also allows you to pick from different difficulty modes, so your kiddo can decide which setting provides them with the right amount of challenge, and maybe even work their way up to a more difficult level.
If you're ready to bring the retro fun of the '70s and '80s to the 21st-century little one in your life, be sure to preorder Arcade1Up's Assembled Pac-Man Jr. Arcade.
