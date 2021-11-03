This Pac-Man Jr. arcade is a standout gift for any kiddo in your life

This holiday season, there have been omnipresent warnings about supply issues and shipping delays 一 which just may be a last-minute shopper's worst nightmare. If you're not already in the habit of doing so, this is the year to plan ahead and buy gifts early. And if you need to buy a gift for a younger child, Arcade1Up's Pac-Man Jr. Arcade is one of endless entertainment and epic presentation value. The unit maintains the novelty appearance of a full-size arcade cabinet and, in addition to Pac-Man, it includes two other classic retro games: Dig Dug and Galaga. But one of the best things about the Pac-Man Jr. Arcade is that it comes assembled, so you won't have to deal with a confusing or stressful building process, nor will your kid have to wait to game after unboxing their gift.