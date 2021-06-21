Walmart Deals for Days is bringing you incredible savings on all things gaming and tech

There are markdowns on Nintendo Switch games, headphones, monitors, and more.
By Sarah Toscano
June 21, 2021 at 05:42 PM EDT
If you're a techie, gamer, or lover of all things streaming, it's time to get pumped. Walmart Deals for Days is here and jam-packed with tons of savings on video games, laptops, headphones, smart home devices, and more. Running until 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT on Thursday, June 24, the ongoing Walmart event rivals Amazon Prime Day (which ends June 22) by giving shoppers over a whole extra day to score epic sales. And unlike Amazon Prime Day, which requires shoppers to have a Prime membership to take advantage of all the deals, Walmart's sale is accessible to everyone. That's right - you can shop all the discounted products sans any sign-ups, and both new and loyal Walmart shoppers are invited to save.

With markdowns on popular titles like The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Walmart Deals for Days is the perfect opportunity to build up your Nintendo Switch game library. You can also score major savings on anything you may need to kickstart a home theater setup, like a Roku streaming device or a sleek, impressively sized smart TV. If you're a PC gamer, the event is bringing you plenty of ways to upgrade your gaming haven without paying full price. You can acquire a new crystal clear monitor at a discount - but whether you opt for a 32-inch screen or a whopping 49-inch screen is up to you. You can also snag picks from highly acclaimed brands in the gaming community, like a Logitech headset or a Razer keyboard.

When there is such a vast number of deals available, you may yearn for a little inspiration to jumpstart your savings. To make your shopping easier, here's a roundup of some of the best tech and gaming markdowns available during the Walmart Deals for Days event.

Nintendo Switch Deals

  • The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, $39.88 (orig. $59.99), walmart.com 
  • Luigi's Mansion 3, $39.88 (orig. $49.94), walmart.com
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $49.94 (orig. $59.99), walmart.com
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses, $39.88 (orig. $49.94), walmart.com
  • Just Dance 2021, $29.94 (orig. $49.99), walmart.com
  • PowerA Pokémon Expressions Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch, $39.70 (orig. $49.99), walmart.com

PC Gaming Deals

  • Acer 32" Curved Gaming Monitor, $209.99 (orig. $249.99), walmart.com 
  • Samsung 49" QLED Gaming Monitor, $1,199.99 (orig. $1,999.99), walmart.com
  • Sceptre 27" Gaming Monitor, $129.99 (orig. $199.99), walmart.com
  • Razer BlackWidow Wired Gaming Mechanical Keyboard, $93.29 (orig. $119.99), walmart.com
  • Corsair Gaming Harpoon RGB Gaming Mouse, $22 (orig. $29.99), walmart.com
  • Logitech G432 Gaming Headset, $39.99 (orig. $79.99), walmart.com

Streaming and Smart Home Device Deals 

  • Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Player, $29 (orig. $39), walmart.com
  • Apple TV 4K 32GB, $99 (orig. $169), walmart.com
  • Google Nest Mini, $34.98 (orig. $49), walmart.com
  • Link2Home 5 Wireless Remote Control Electrical Outlets with 2 Remotes, $29.99 (orig. $39.99), walmart.com

TV Deals

  • Hisense 40" Roku Smart LED TV, $178 (orig. $228), walmart.com
  • LG 65" Class 4K UHD 2160P NanoCell Smart TV, $996.99 (orig. $1,199.99), walmart.com
  • TCL 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV, $145 (orig. $199.99), walmart.com

Headphone and Earbud Deals

  • Apple AirPods Pro, $189.99 (orig. $219), walmart.com
  • Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones, $149 (orig. $299.95), walmart.com
  • Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones, $39 (orig. $49.88), walmart.com

Laptop Deals

  • ASUS C423 14" Celeron 4GB/64GB Chromebook, $199 (orig. $269), walmart.com
  • Lenovo Chromebook S330 14.0" Notebook, $159 (orig. $239), walmart.com
  • Samsung CB4 11.6" Celeron 4GB/32GB Chromebook, $159 (orig. $229.99), walmart.com
  • Gateway Creator Series 15.6" FHD Performance Notebook, $649 (orig. $899), walmart.com
  • Gateway 15.6" Ultra Slim Notebook, $419 (orig. $749), walmart.com

