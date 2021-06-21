Walmart Deals for Days is bringing you incredible savings on all things gaming and tech
If you're a techie, gamer, or lover of all things streaming, it's time to get pumped. Walmart Deals for Days is here and jam-packed with tons of savings on video games, laptops, headphones, smart home devices, and more. Running until 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT on Thursday, June 24, the ongoing Walmart event rivals Amazon Prime Day (which ends June 22) by giving shoppers over a whole extra day to score epic sales. And unlike Amazon Prime Day, which requires shoppers to have a Prime membership to take advantage of all the deals, Walmart's sale is accessible to everyone. That's right - you can shop all the discounted products sans any sign-ups, and both new and loyal Walmart shoppers are invited to save.
With markdowns on popular titles like The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Walmart Deals for Days is the perfect opportunity to build up your Nintendo Switch game library. You can also score major savings on anything you may need to kickstart a home theater setup, like a Roku streaming device or a sleek, impressively sized smart TV. If you're a PC gamer, the event is bringing you plenty of ways to upgrade your gaming haven without paying full price. You can acquire a new crystal clear monitor at a discount - but whether you opt for a 32-inch screen or a whopping 49-inch screen is up to you. You can also snag picks from highly acclaimed brands in the gaming community, like a Logitech headset or a Razer keyboard.
When there is such a vast number of deals available, you may yearn for a little inspiration to jumpstart your savings. To make your shopping easier, here's a roundup of some of the best tech and gaming markdowns available during the Walmart Deals for Days event.
Nintendo Switch Deals
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, $39.88 (orig. $59.99), walmart.com
- Luigi's Mansion 3, $39.88 (orig. $49.94), walmart.com
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $49.94 (orig. $59.99), walmart.com
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses, $39.88 (orig. $49.94), walmart.com
- Just Dance 2021, $29.94 (orig. $49.99), walmart.com
- PowerA Pokémon Expressions Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch, $39.70 (orig. $49.99), walmart.com
PC Gaming Deals
- Acer 32" Curved Gaming Monitor, $209.99 (orig. $249.99), walmart.com
- Samsung 49" QLED Gaming Monitor, $1,199.99 (orig. $1,999.99), walmart.com
- Sceptre 27" Gaming Monitor, $129.99 (orig. $199.99), walmart.com
- Razer BlackWidow Wired Gaming Mechanical Keyboard, $93.29 (orig. $119.99), walmart.com
- Corsair Gaming Harpoon RGB Gaming Mouse, $22 (orig. $29.99), walmart.com
- Logitech G432 Gaming Headset, $39.99 (orig. $79.99), walmart.com
Streaming and Smart Home Device Deals
- Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Player, $29 (orig. $39), walmart.com
- Apple TV 4K 32GB, $99 (orig. $169), walmart.com
- Google Nest Mini, $34.98 (orig. $49), walmart.com
- Link2Home 5 Wireless Remote Control Electrical Outlets with 2 Remotes, $29.99 (orig. $39.99), walmart.com
TV Deals
- Hisense 40" Roku Smart LED TV, $178 (orig. $228), walmart.com
- LG 65" Class 4K UHD 2160P NanoCell Smart TV, $996.99 (orig. $1,199.99), walmart.com
- TCL 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV, $145 (orig. $199.99), walmart.com
Headphone and Earbud Deals
- Apple AirPods Pro, $189.99 (orig. $219), walmart.com
- Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones, $149 (orig. $299.95), walmart.com
- Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones, $39 (orig. $49.88), walmart.com
Laptop Deals
- ASUS C423 14" Celeron 4GB/64GB Chromebook, $199 (orig. $269), walmart.com
- Lenovo Chromebook S330 14.0" Notebook, $159 (orig. $239), walmart.com
- Samsung CB4 11.6" Celeron 4GB/32GB Chromebook, $159 (orig. $229.99), walmart.com
- Gateway Creator Series 15.6" FHD Performance Notebook, $649 (orig. $899), walmart.com
- Gateway 15.6" Ultra Slim Notebook, $419 (orig. $749), walmart.com
Related content: