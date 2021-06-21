Walmart Deals for Days is bringing you incredible savings on all things gaming and tech

If you're a techie, gamer, or lover of all things streaming, it's time to get pumped. Walmart Deals for Days is here and jam-packed with tons of savings on video games, laptops, headphones, smart home devices, and more. Running until 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT on Thursday, June 24, the ongoing Walmart event rivals Amazon Prime Day (which ends June 22) by giving shoppers over a whole extra day to score epic sales. And unlike Amazon Prime Day, which requires shoppers to have a Prime membership to take advantage of all the deals, Walmart's sale is accessible to everyone. That's right - you can shop all the discounted products sans any sign-ups, and both new and loyal Walmart shoppers are invited to save.