You can buy full-sized, retro arcade game machines from Walmart — including Pac-Man and Frogger
Before there was the Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch, there were arcade game machines. Though far less compact than their gaming system successors, arcade machines boast an undeniable '70s and '80s charm, and they are just as fun in their use as they are in their retro aesthetic. If you've always dreamed of playing in an '80s-style arcade, or have been looking for an opportunity to relive some of your favorite pastimes from the late 20th century, you're in luck — Walmart sells a variety of full-size arcade machines so you can easily set up an authentic at-home arcade.
Pac-Man is one of those timeless games that remains a household name, and there's a chance you've played online versions of it. But you can play the game in the style of a different era with this Pac-Man arcade machine. Besides Pac-Man, it also includes the games Pac-Land, Pac-Man Plus, Super Pac-Man, Pac & Pal, Pac-Mania, Galaxian, Galaga, Dig Dug, Dig Dug II, Mappy, and Rompers. You can also opt to get the Ms. Pacman version of the puzzle maze game, which comes with three additional games: Pac-Mania, Pac-Man Plus, and Galaxian.
And if you love games like Mario Kart that allow you to simulate driving with a wheel-style remote, this Outrun arcade game may be the perfect match for you. Its design incorporates a pedal, as well as a wheel, so you can have an authentic driving experience as you play. Besides Outrun, you can play Turbo Outrun, Outrunners, and Power Drift on this multi-game machine, too.
Not all arcade games only allow one player to play at a time, so you don't just have to play solo. Friend groups who share a love of sports and gaming will be happy to know this NBA Jam arcade machine allows four players to play at once, so you can use the joysticks and buttons to play two-on-two. The game features actual NBA players, similar to the modern-day NBA 2K games. Plus, Walmart sells these NBA Jam stools if you're in the market for some matching seating.
If you're ready to warp back into time and game like a kid from the '80s, check out some of the arcade game machines Walmart has to offer below.
Related Items
Ms. Pacman Arcade Machine
Buy it! $289.43 (orig. $399.99) at walmart.com
Pac-Man 12-in-1 Legacy Edition Arcade Machine
NBA Jam Arcade Machine
X-Men VS Street Fighter
Big Buck World
Buy it! $499 at walmart.com
Frogger Arcade Machine
Buy it! $415 at walmart.com
Outrun Arcade Machine
Buy it! $549.99 at walmart.com
Related content:
- You can buy full-sized, retro arcade game machines from Walmart — including Pac-Man and Frogger
- Samsung's newest foldable phones make it easier than ever to stream videos while multitasking
- From Finding Nemo to Star Wars, Chewy has tons of pet toys and accessories inspired by your favorite Disney movies
- Bring your favorite fandom to every room in your home with these sci-fi finds from Amazon