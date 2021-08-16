You can buy full-sized, retro arcade game machines from Walmart — including Pac-Man and Frogger

Before there was the Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch, there were arcade game machines. Though far less compact than their gaming system successors, arcade machines boast an undeniable '70s and '80s charm, and they are just as fun in their use as they are in their retro aesthetic. If you've always dreamed of playing in an '80s-style arcade, or have been looking for an opportunity to relive some of your favorite pastimes from the late 20th century, you're in luck — Walmart sells a variety of full-size arcade machines so you can easily set up an authentic at-home arcade.