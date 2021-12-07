Croft's globe-trotting adventures will come to life when Tomb Raider: The Live Experience opens in London with characters and interactive locales lifted straight from the games.

Tomb Raider type Music genre Soundtracks

Remember throwing your PlayStation controller at the TV screen when you'd accidentally steer Lara Croft off a cliff? Now, you can experience for yourself — in person — just how difficult raiding tombs actually is when Tomb Raider: The Live Experience opens in 2022.

Crafted in collaboration with game developers Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix, London's Tomb Raider: The Live Experience brings locales from the series to life as groups of eight people will traverse "a sinking ship, explore the jungles of Costa Rica, discover an ancient tomb, work through environmental puzzles, and battle a secret order" across a 30,000-square foot set that also incorporates live actors, special effects, and other characters from the franchise.

Judging by early concept art, the attraction will include several elements from the games, like the snow-capped levels of Tomb Raider II, lava-coated crypts, and what appears to be a foyer from Croft Manor.

Tomb Raider Live 'Tomb Raider' Live Experience coming to London. | Credit: Little Lion Entertainment

Across multiple games and three motion pictures (including two original films starring Angelina Jolie as Croft, as well as the 2018 reboot starring Alicia Vikander) since the series' debut in 1996, Tomb Raider has spawned various in-person experiences in the past. Former Paramount-owned parks like Virginia's Kings Dominion, Ohio's Kings Island, and Toronto's Canada's Wonderland each opened Tomb Raider-themed rides throughout the aughts that have all since been demolished or re-themed since the movie company sold its theme park properties in 2006.

Looking ahead, Vikander has suggested a sequel to her 2018 blockbuster is in the works, telling EW that it's been "pretty amazing" to work with Lovecraft Country showrunner Misha Green on the planned film's script.

"I was like, 'Oh, I'm just now on a Zoom with an extremely talented woman that I think has done some incredible work.' It would be so amazing if we get to go and do this very big-ass film together, going to kick some ass in front of the camera and behind the camera, you know?" she said.

Little Lion Entertainment — creators of the Crystal Maze Live Experience — will open the interactive attraction in early 2022 at the English city's Stables Market in the heart of Camden Town. See more Tomb Raider: The Live Experience concept art below.

Tomb Raider Live 'Tomb Raider: The Live Experience' attraction coming to London's Stables Market. | Credit: Little Lion Entertainment

Tomb Raider Live Credit: Little Lion Entertainment

Hear more on all of this week's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

Related content: