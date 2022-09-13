The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel finally has an official title and launch date

It's been months since gamers heard anything on the long-awaited sequel to the 2017 hit The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which, once upon a time, was slated to arrive in 2022. Now, we have the updates of all updates: an official title and new launch date.

The sequel is called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and it hang glides onto the Nintendo Switch May 12, 2023, as announced during a Nintendo Direct video presentation on Tuesday.

In a 2021 interview with IGN, Nintendo Treehouse's Bill Trinen implied revealing the title of the game too soon might spoil something about the game. "As for why we're holding back on the name, you'll just have to stay tuned because, obviously, Zelda names are kind of important," Trinen said at the time. "Those subtitles… they start to give little bits of hints about maybe what's going to happen."

The announcement came with new footage in the form of a teaser trailer, featuring glyphs that adorn a temple wall. We also see Link racing through the lands in the clouds above Hyrule before diving through the air down to the ground below.

It seems chunks of the land have broken off into islands in the sky that Link will now be able to traverse.

A Breath of the Wild sequel was first announced all the way back in 2019 at the E3 gaming convention, and since then fans have been chomping at the bit for any and all information. But that intel has remained largely scarce for years.

According to the producers, the concept for a sequel stemmed from the fact they had too many ideas to fit into the original game. "Initially we were thinking of just DLC ideas, but then we had a lot of ideas and we said, 'This is too many ideas, let's just make one new game and start from scratch,'" Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma told Kotaku in 2019.

The Zelda drought is now nearly over. Bring on the Tears.

