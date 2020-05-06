With the game finally ready to drop this June 19, new footage sheds new light on the sequel.

The Last of Us Part II revs up for long-awaited release with dramatic new trailer

The Last of Us Part II type Video Games

"I have to finish it." No, this isn't the voice of Neil Druckmann, the creative director of The Last of Us Part II, talking about how he has to finish the long-awaited videogame sequel. It's the voice of Ellie in the latest trailer.

After multiple delays, including one courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic, The Last of Us Part II is finally ready to drop this June and there's a fresh look at what's in store.

In a post-pandemic world that transformed many of the infected into monsters — not exactly escapism for the current moment — the story picks up five years after the grizzled Joel smuggled a young girl immune to the effects of the disease out of his city to rendezvous with a group of rebels. Now, both he and Ellie are settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. She even found love while living in a thriving community. But then, all Hell breaks loose. Based on the story trailer, it seems some hostile outsiders attacked them, setting Ellie on a mission of vengeance to find those responsible. As Joel cautions, "there's a cost" to her actions.

Shortly after developer Naughty Dog revealed the new June 19 debut for the game, they also had to release a statement to combat leaks that exposed some of the core plot points of Part II. "It's disappointing to see the release and sharing of pre-release footage from development," the team said. "Do your best to avoid spoilers and we ask that you don't spoil it for others."

"No matter what you see and hear," they added, "the final experience will be worth it."

In recent days, Druckmann shared a video message to tell fans Part II has gone gold, meaning the game discs can be prepped for physical release. "I just finished a play-through and I was crying by the end of it," he said.

