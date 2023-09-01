"It was so cool to dive back into this story and tell it in a slightly different way," Naughty Dog boss Neil Druckmann says of bringing Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker back for Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights walkthrough.

Inside The Last of Us original voice actors' epic return as Joel and Ellie for first time since game 2

The Last of Us' original video game voice actors are back to reprise their roles as Joel and Ellie for the first time since 2020's Part II, and Naughty Dog boss Neil Druckmann couldn't be happier.

"To me it was always a no-brainer," he tells EW of Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker's return to the franchise at Universal Studios Orlando, where he and creative director Mike Aiello are set to open their Last of Us walkthrough Friday as part of the resort's Halloween Horror Nights. "We're going for an authentic experience, we're trying to put you in the game, and we have our OG Joel and Ellie. It had to be our OG Joel and Ellie actors. It was like, if we used others, to me it wouldn't be authentic."

'The Last of Us' Halloween Horror Nights walkthrough at Universal Studios Orlando 'The Last of Us' Halloween Horror Nights walkthrough at Universal Studios Orlando | Credit: Joey Nolfi for EW

Druckmann, who co-created HBO's Last of Us TV series with Craig Mazin, adds that he personally contacted Johnson and Baker — who had small roles in the TV series, but not as Joel and Ellie — to come back for the Halloween Horror Nights attraction.

"I called them up and said, 'We're starting to talk about this thing, would you guys be down?' They were like, 'Of course.' They're huge fans of Halloween Horror Nights, so it was the easiest thing to get them to do," he recalls.

Joel and Ellie in 'The Last of Us' game Joel and Ellie in 'The Last of Us' game | Credit: Naughty Dog

The PlayStation video game franchise (first released in 2013) and its subsequent HBO TV series adaptation both follow a man named Joel who, after the world is overrun by mutated humans infected by a vicious fungus, bonds with a young girl, Ellie, as he escorts her across the ravaged United States upon discovering she holds the key to a potential cure.

Universal Studios' walkthrough focuses solely on the games, including environments not featured in the TV project, including the the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone and the Hotel Grand. Visitors will also navigate subterranean tunnels, coming face-to-face with horrifying creatures from the series, including Stalkers, Clickers, and a mammoth Bloater.

Neil Druckmann and Mike Aiello on 'The Last of Us' Halloween Horror Nights walkthrough at Universal Studios Orlando Neil Druckmann and Mike Aiello on 'The Last of Us' Halloween Horror Nights walkthrough at Universal Studios Orlando | Credit: Joey Nolfi for EW

After premiering in January, The Last of Us TV series — starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie — became an audience and critical juggernaut, scoring 25 Emmy nominations for its team, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama for Pascal, and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for Ramsey.

Elsewhere in his Halloween Horror Nights interview, Druckmann teased to EW that season 2 of the show is on the way.

Hollywood Horror Nights Theme Park - The Last of Us exhibit Fans of 'The Last of Us' might find a familiar letter at this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Orlando | Credit: Joey Nolfi for EW

"We've outlined all of season 2 and we're ready to go as soon as the strike ends," says Druckmann.

In another recent interview with EW, Mazin confirmed that he'd already outlined season 2 of the show before the SAG and WGA strikes halted Hollywood production.

"We were able to map out all of season 2. And I also wrote and submitted the script for the first episode and sent it in [to HBO] around 10:30 or 10:40 p.m. right before the midnight [makes a "kajoomph" sound] and the [WGA] strike began," Mazin said, later adding: "I think it's becoming essentially a near certainty that we won't be able to start [filming] when we were hoping to start, which is upsetting. We are all raring to go. This is what we are born to do. This is how we not only choose to live our lives, but I believe [how we] are compelled to live our lives. Otherwise, why the hell would we do this insane job? I can assure you it's not for money."

Hollywood Horror Nights Theme Park - The Last of Us exhibit 'The Last of Us' Halloween Horror Nights walkthrough at Universal Studios Orlando | Credit: Joey Nolfi for EW

See EW's exclusive images from Universal Studios Orlando's The Last of Us walkthrough attraction — now operating at Halloween Horror Nights on select dates through Nov. 4.

'The Last of Us' Halloween Horror Nights walkthrough at Universal Studios Orlando 'The Last of Us' Halloween Horror Nights walkthrough at Universal Studios Orlando | Credit: Joey Nolfi for EW

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Episode Recaps Bella Ramsey's Ellie in 'The Last of Us' season 1 finale The Last of Us finale recap: It can't be for nothing By Randall Colburn

The Last of Us Season 1 - Episode 8 S1 E8 Recap The Last of Us recap: Ellie's violent heart By Randall Colburn

The Last of Us episode 7 S1 E7 Recap The Last of Us recap: Love at first bite By Randall Colburn

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay in season 1, episode 6 of 'The Last of Us' S1 E6 Recap The Last of Us recap: A place that works By Randall Colburn

The Last of Us S1 E5 Recap The Last of Us recap: A bad guy thing By Randall Colburn

The Last of Us S1 E4 Recap The Last of Us recap: Ellie's got a gun By Randall Colburn

Nick Offerman, Murray Bartlett HBO The Last of Us. Photograph by Liane Hentscher/HBO S1 E3 Recap The Last of Us recap: Bill and Frank get the kind of love story the game denied them By Randall Colburn

HBO The Last of Us Season 1 - Episode 2 S1 E2 Recap The Last of Us recap: Click-click-boom By Randall Colburn