The Last of Us Part 2 gets new June release date amid gaming changes

Image zoom Sony Interactive Entertainment (2)

The Last of Us Part II type Video Games

The Last of Us Part II was delayed indefinitely back in April due to logistics surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, but now the highly sought-after sequel to 2013's best-selling post-apocalyptic title is back on the docket — June 19, to be exact. Let's just hope this one sticks.

Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed the new release date on Monday as part of a pair of gaming shakeups. The samurai action-adventure stealth game Ghost of Tsushima also gets a new slot on July 17, three weeks after the planned June 26 launch.

"As our teams at Sony Interactive Entertainment and Worldwide Studios approach development milestones and confront a world changed by COVID-19, we find ourselves having to adapt to today’s ever-changing environment," a statement reads. "Amidst some disruptions to our working styles, we wanted to provide an update to PlayStation gamers who are eager to learn when our next exclusive titles will arrive to PlayStation 4."

The Last of Us takes place in a world scarred by the effects of a global pandemic that transformed many of the infected into vicious, zombie-like shells of their former selves. Joel (voiced by Troy Baker), a survivor in one of the few remaining human settlements, was tasked with smuggling a young girl named Ellie (voiced by Ashley Johnson) to a resistance group. She was the only known person immune to the virus.

Part II, picking up years after the events of the first game, was initially set to drop on Feb. 21, 2020 but was delayed until May 29 so the team could "reduce stress" and achieve their desired "level of satisfaction." It was pushed again when working remotely resulted in certain logistical snares beyond their control.

Neil Druckmann, the games' creative director, is currently developing The Last of Us into a TV series for HBO with Chernobyl's Craig Mazin.

Ghost of Tsushima takes place in the 13th century where a samurai warrior, Jin Sakai, fights to prevent his home on Tsushima Island from being taken over by the Mongol empire.

Related content: