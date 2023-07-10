Starlight and Black Noir are also answering the call.

Homelander and more supes from The Boys are dropping into Call of Duty

Who knows if The Boys will ever get its own video game, like the Marvel and DC superhero conglomerates the show pokes fun at, but characters from the Emmy-nominated series are coming to the gaming space anyway.

The characters Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir will arrive in Call of Duty, as will one more hero that Amazon and gaming studio Activision are keeping under wraps for the time being. The characters — in the likeness of actors Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, and Nathan Mitchell — are breaking into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone Season 4 Reloaded starting July 12.

'The Boys'; 'Call of Duty' Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir from 'The Boys' are coming to 'Call of Duty' | Credit: Jan Thijs/Amazon Studios; Activision

The reveal comes with a batch of still images of the characters in the game, as well as a fake press conference from Vought International, the corporation in The Boys, with Black Noir addressing reporters.

According to an Activision announcement, players will be able to access these characters through bundles for 2,400 COD Points.

The collaboration was first teased last month, but further details have since emerged. The game will also be incorporating a Temp V component. On the show, Temp V was a new drug introduced in season 3. Unlike it's predecessor Compound V, which gives humans permanent super powers (should they survive the transition), Temp V gives individuals temporary abilities. Call of Duty players will be able to access charge jump, electric shockwave, laser vision, and teleportation powers in-game with various Temp V cartridges.

Starlight from 'The Boys' in 'Call of Duty' Starlight from 'The Boys' in 'Call of Duty' | Credit: Activision

Black Noir from 'The Boys' in 'Call of Duty' Black Noir from 'The Boys' in 'Call of Duty' | Credit: Activision

Some fans are theorizing on social media that Karl Urban's character, Billy Butcher, could be the other hero from The Boys that will debut alongside the previous three, but time will tell if their instincts are correct. There have also been rumors in the past that the Homelander could be making an appearance in another high-profile video game at some point, but the game makers are staying quiet.

The Boys, meanwhile, will be returning for season 4… at some point. Maybe 2024, if we had to guess. This year, however, will see the premiere of Gen V, the spin-off series set at Vought's college for young supes. So fans won't be thirsting for The Boys content much longer.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: