The best games of 2018

The God of War franchise confronted its troublesome past this year and delivered the most unexpected console entry of 2018. Where previous games featured overt misogyny and controversial quests, this next chapter served as a soft reboot for the Ghost of Sparta, transplanting Kratos from Ancient Greece to the land of Vikings. Burying his chained blades — a symbol of a savage history — the antihero faced his biggest battle yet: fatherhood. To honor his late wife, Kratos vowed to spread her ashes from the highest peak, kickstarting an odyssey across lush, mythic realms with his son, Atreus.

A giant World Serpent, vengeful Gods, and Hannibal-istic visions of antlered dark elves satiate the player’s battle thirst but never taint the story’s emotional center: that of a father struggling to keep his child untouched by the evils of his own past. With a narrative that made grown gamers weep (thanks, Matt Sophos), director Cory Barlog reinvented the game — from the open-world setting to the very fighting mechanics — and brought humanity to a character forever reconciling with his (and the series’) inner demons. Five years in the making, God of War marks a fresh start for a franchise that now has the potential to go anywhere.

Kratos will never be the same – and neither will the series. —Nick Romano