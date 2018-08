The 17 Most Anticipated Games of 2017

We don’t know much about Rockstar Games’ sequel to the 2010 hit (and EW’s game of the year), Red Dead Redemption, but all it took was a tweet of a red Rockstar logo in October to light a spark. The one-minute reveal trailer released several days later set the internet on fire. And though we also don’t know if main character John Marston will return, or whether the band of cowboys galloping on horseback at the end of the trailer are friends or foe, we do know that the open-world western is stunningly gorgeous — and that we can’t wait to play it this fall.