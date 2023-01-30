Tons of PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch video games are on sale right now — up to 67 percent off
If one of your goals for the new year was to build up your video game collection, now is a great time to do so since there are plenty of video games currently on sale at Target. Whether you own a PlayStation 4 (PS4), a PlayStation 5 (PS5), an Xbox One, or a Nintendo Switch, you can buy popular titles at a discount for your console of choice.
The sale-priced video games don't just span different console compatibilities — they span different genres, too. You can find sports simulation games, action role-playing games (RPGs), action-adventure games, platform games, and many other types of games marked down. Check out some of the best ongoing video game deals at Target below and score up to 67 percent of a new addition to your gaming library.
- NHL 23 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, $29.99–$39.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch, $50.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Assassin's Creed: Valhalla for Xbox One | Series X and PlayStation 5, $19.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Madden NFL 23 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, $29.99–$39.99 (orig. $59.99)
- It Takes Two for Nintendo Switch, $29.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Grand Theft Auto V for PlayStation 5, $19.99 (orig. $34.99)
- LEGO Marvel Collection for Xbox One, $34.44 (orig. $43.99)
- Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond for Nintendo Switch, $48.99 (orig. $59.99)
For fans of gore-filled, action RPGs, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is on sale for both the PS5 and the Xbox One. For both consoles, the game is on sale for $20, a whopping 67 percent of its typical $60 price. Another option on sale for Xbox users is the LEGO Marvel Collection, which features three games, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, LEGO Marvel's Avengers, and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, for just $35.
There are sports-centered games marked down, too. For hockey fans, NHL 23 is on sale for the PS5, the PS4, and the Xbox One. The PS5 version of the game is currently 43 percent off its original $70 price tag, which means you can take it home for $40, while the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game are going for $30 right now, a solid 50 percent off. The game features the introduction of mixed women's and men's teams so you have all the best players in your lineup.
And for football fans, you can snag Madden NFL 23 starting at $30. Players can plan and strategize like an NFL head coach and develop a dream fantasy roster of current NFL stars, Hall of Fame legends, and more. The PS5, the PS4, and the Xbox One versions are all on sale. PS5 users should keep in mind that the PS5 is backward compatible with most PS4 games, which means you can play most PS4 games on the PS5.
If you're a Nintendo Switch user who loves all things Mario, consider adding Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to your cart while it's on sale. The classic racing-style, family-friendly game can be played in a single-player mode or a multiplayer mode with up to four players. All of the beloved characters including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Dry Bones, and Bowser Jr. are featured, plus the Inklings appear as all-new guest characters.
And if it's a platform game you're looking to buy, It Takes Two for the Nintendo Switch is marked down to $30. Its storyline focuses on clashing parents Cody and May who are transformed into dolls by a magic spell. The game has players (as Cody and May) work together to repair the couple's relationship, escape the fantastical world they're trapped in, and find their way back to their daughter. Plus, there are fun mini-games in between all the action.
