Tons of PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch video games are on sale right now — up to 67 percent off

There are sports-centered games marked down, too. For hockey fans, NHL 23 is on sale for the PS5, the PS4, and the Xbox One. The PS5 version of the game is currently 43 percent off its original $70 price tag, which means you can take it home for $40, while the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game are going for $30 right now, a solid 50 percent off. The game features the introduction of mixed women's and men's teams so you have all the best players in your lineup.