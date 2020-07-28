Tales holds a lot of potential for Disney Parks. For those financially unable to travel to Disneyland in person, this game can offer a taste of that experience at home. Now, as the COVID-19 pandemic remains an overwhelming stresser, it can also offer something similar for veteran park-goers who may not feel comfortable making that in-person trip. At the same time, Perez doesn't see their project as Galaxy's Edge, the game adaptation. "We want to tell all the stories that you don't get in Galaxy's Edge," he says. "If you really want those exact stories, if you want to build your lightsaber at Savi's Workshop, you should go to the physical [park]. We don't want to just replicate something that you can get in real life. We want to build on it and make something that's new and unique."