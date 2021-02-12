The new Mario edition of the Nintendo Switch is somehow still in stock — but it’s selling out fast

When Nintendo announced its lineup of games, launches, and products back in September to celebrate the 35th anniversary of its Super Mario franchise, one of the many eye-catching titles was the remastered Super Mario 3D World. Previously released for the Wii U to great critical acclaim, the game featured Mario and gang on a rescue mission to save the fairy-like Sprixies from the hands of Bowser. Notably, it was also the first game to introduce the "Super Bell" feature that turned our favorite Italian plumber into a cat.

Super Mario 3D World became the Wii U system's second best-selling game of all time, so it only makes sense (in this era of remakes and reboots) for Nintendo to bring back the ultra-popular title, fine tuned for the Switch system. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury completely takes advantage of the Switch's incredible versatility, offering multiplayer mode for the first time. The game also introduces the "Bowser's Fury" storyline where players can play as Giga Cat mario, a new transformation of the character, with help of Bowser's son Bowser, Jr.

Image zoom Credit: Nintendo

The game is not the only noteworthy Nintendo release of the week, though: Alongside Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, the company has launched a special Super Mario edition of the Nintendo Switch, offering the system with red Joy-Con controllers and the main console painted red — a departure from the Switch's usual black. The set also comes with a Mario Red and Blue Edition carrying case decorated with Super Mario decal, as well as a screen protector.

Image zoom Credit: Nintendo

Buy it! Nintendo Switch Mario Red & Blue Edition, $299.99 at amazon.com, bestbuy.com

The timing of the Mario Red and Blue Switch release coincides with celebrations for the Year of the Ox, making the Switch console, which looks completely red when attached with its Joy-Cons, an ideal gift as the color red symbolizes luck in the Lunar New Year. The Switch has seen unprecedented demand over the past year as a result of increased search for indoor entertainment: Consoles sell out frequently across retailers, with many scrambling to grab any restock.

In fact, the new special edition of the Switch is already sold out at Walmart, with Amazon, Best Buy, Target still miraculously holding stock. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury has also climbed Amazon's best-seller charts over the past few weeks, so it wouldn't be surprising if the game sells out soon. Shop the Mario Red and Blue edition of the Switch here, as well as the special 35th anniversary game below.

Image zoom Credit: Nintendo

Buy it! Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, $59.99 at amazon.com