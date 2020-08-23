Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game trailer pits Task Force X against Superman

Watch Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark vs. Superman in the next game from the Batman: Arkham creators.

Task Force X have their work cut out for them in the new game from the makers of the Batman: Arkham series, Rocksteady Studios.

Following a reveal of a teaser poster and title earlier in the month, the first Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailer dropped during the virtual DC FanDome event on Saturday.

The footage shows DC Comics villains Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark tasked by the one and only Amanda Waller to take down the "Alpha Target": Superman. But something's off about the Man of Steel. That's probably because he appears to be mind-controlled by the villain Brainiac, who is currently invading Metropolis.

And their mission is far greater than they realize, as the title suggests: they must in fact take down the entire Justice League.

Sefton Hill of Rocksteady says the Suicide Squad game, a third-person action-adventure shooter is a continuation of the story chronicled in their Arkham series, which means there will be "storylines you're going to see" from those previous titles "come to fruition in this game."

Players can go through this open world of Metropolis through multi-player with each user taking command of one Suicide Squad character, or solo as single player with bots playing the roles of your teammates.

"We’re introducing an original take on the Suicide Squad that combines the rich, character-driven storytelling Rocksteady is known for with innovative gameplay features to create a unique gaming experience," Hill said in a statement.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is being made for the next generation of consoles, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as PC. The game has a 2022 release window.

Earlier in the DC FanDome day, a Gotham Knights game was announced from WB Games Montreal, the developers of Batman: Arkham Origins. The title brings Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood to the forefront in a new story set after the apparent death of Bruce Wayne in the thick of a mystery surrounding the infamous Court of Owls.