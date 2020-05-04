Star Wars virtual reality experience Vader Immortal coming to PlayStation VR this summer

May the fourth be with you! The annual, unofficial Star Wars holiday rolled around on Monday and brought news that videogame-playing fans will soon have the chance to work alongside Darth Vader. ILMxLAB announced that Vader Immortal, a VR gaming experience that had previously been available on Oculus platforms, will become available on PlayStation VR this summer.

Originally released as three separate "episodes," Vader Immortal will now be available to purchase as a complete trilogy for PlayStation VR users. The story takes players inside Vader's stronghold on the volcanic planet of Mustafar. Playing as a smuggler, you are unexpectedly pulled out of hyperspace and drawn into an ancient Sith mystery by the dark lord. Scott Lawrence stars as the voice of Vader, while Maya Rudolph voices ZO-E3, the player-character's helpful droid sidekick. The game was also written by David S. Goyer (Blade, Batman Begins).

"I never get tired of watching people react to Darth Vader approaching them, following them with his gaze and speaking directly to them," Mark Miller, Executive Creative Producer at ILMxLAB, said in a statement. "We can't wait to share this experience with a broader audience."

No specific release date has been given, but look out for Vader Immortal to become available on PlayStation VR this summer.

