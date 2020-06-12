New Star Wars: Squadrons game officially revealed after leak

Early on Friday, a big whoopsie daisy came about on the Xbox website. Imagery for an unannounced Star Wars game, titled Star Wars: Squadrons emerged online before it was ultimately taken down. But it was up long enough to gain the attention of gaming reporters and prospective players. Hours later, Electronic Arts, the videogame gatekeepers of Star Wars, made an official announcement that, yes, the game exists and the first trailer with details are coming this Monday, June 15.

Squadrons marks the first official Star Wars game to follow Jedi: Fallen Order, which told of the RPG journeys of Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan), a former Jedi Knight who survived Emperor Palpatine's infamous Order 66.

Not much is known about Squadrons, but the imagery features an unknown Rebel pilot and an Imperial TIE Fighter pilot. Standing back-to-back, they are swarmed by various starfighters, including X-Wing, A-Wing, TIE Fighter, and TIE Bomber. It's safe to say there will be some virtual piloting involved in this title.

At the time of the leak, the Xbox site featured the tagline "Pilots Wanted" with a broken link for pre-orders. The first trailer, and with it the first details, will be unveiled Monday, June 15 at 8 a.m. PT on YouTube.

EA is also holding an EA Play Live virtual event on June 18 with the promise of "world premieres, news, and more."