Jedi: Fallen Order sequel is officially confirmed along with two other Star Wars games

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order type Video Games

The story of Cal Kestis isn't over, it seems.

Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm Games officially confirmed Tuesday that a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is currently in the works.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson had previously mentioned during a 2020 earnings call that the first game, which followed the story of Jedi-in-hiding Cal Kestis (voiced by Shameless star Cameron Monaghan), would be the start of a new franchise.

Reports published in the past year suggested a sequel was already quietly in development, but this is the first time the gaming gatekeepers acknowledged one.

Fallen Order game director Stig Asmussen and his team are returning to make the sequel for Respawn Entertainment, as part of three new Star Wars games announced. The other two include a first-person shooter game from Respawn game director Peter Hirschmann and a strategy game produced by Respawn and developed by newly formed studio Bit Reactor.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Cameron Monaghan's Cal Kestis in 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.' | Credit: Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

The first Fallen Order told of Cal, a padawan who lost his Jedi master in the tragic Order 66 purge and was forced into hiding. The ending, which included a noteworthy Star Wars cameo, left things open-ended to continue his journey.

"Going forward, I would very much like to see us continue to explore Cal, and also put him in very different situations, and see how he changes as he gets older, as he ages throughout a very dark period," Monaghan had said during a recent interview with Comic Book Resources.

At the start of 2021, Lucasfilm Games announced that a new Star Wars open-world title was in development through Ubisoft, the makers of Assassin's Creed and Far Cry. The news marked the first time in about eight years that a Star Wars game was being made outside of EA, as well as the impending end of EA's Star Wars exclusivity license.

Since then, Quantic Dreams was announced to be making Star Wars Eclipse, a game set in the High Republic era.

EA, however, confirmed at the time that this didn't mean they would no longer make Star Wars games. As today's announcement shows, they're making good on their word.

"We are excited to continue working with the superbly talented developers at Respawn," Lucasfilm Games VP Douglas Reilly said in a statement. "They have demonstrated excellence in telling epic Star Wars stories along with best-in-class gameplay across different genres and we are looking forward to bringing more amazing experiences to the galaxy far, far away."

Related content: