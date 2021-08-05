The Sega Mini Genesis is a highly-rated retro gaming system — and it's totally worth the hype

Finding retro games to play on retro gaming systems is not without its efforts. Those old-school cartridges that were used to play games on the original Sega Genesis, NES, and Nintendo 64 are often like their respective consoles — discontinued. That means you're stuck searching for those left circulating on online auction sites, sometimes paying higher prices than you bargained for in your pursuit of nostalgia. And while there are some great vintage shops that specialize in retro gaming, not everyone has the convenience of living near one. That's when you'll want the Sega Genesis Mini. Released in 2019, the gaming system houses over 40 Genesis games, making it a one-stop hub for all your retro gaming needs.