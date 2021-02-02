Resident Evil: Village team confirms your new vampiric internet crush is much taller than you think

The makers of Resident Evil: Village couldn't have anticipated the amount of love the game has been getting for its tall girl visibility, and they're now playing along with it.

In an online presentation of the new game last month, Capcom revealed Lady Dimitrescu. She's a new vampiric villain in the upcoming Resident Evil game, and now many people online are crushing over her. She's the mistress of a creepy-looking castle that rests over a town in Eastern Europe that is plagued by all sorts of horrifying creatures, including her blood-sucking daughters.

Ethan Winters, a character from the previous game, Resident Evil: Biohazard, and his wife, Mia, have been living a quiet life under the protection of the BSAA (Bioterrorism Security Assessment Alliance) when they are attacked at home by BSAA captain Chris Redfield. Ethan must then go in search of his kidnapped daughter. The mission brings him to said creepy-looking village, castle, and mistress.

People are obsessed with Lady Dimitrescu for multiple reasons, but mainly because she's super tall and fabulous. This has resulted in fan art and memes like the following:

It's now gotten to the point where this glowing feedback has come to the attention of Capcom. On Monday night, Tomonori Takano, art director of Resident Evil: Village, released a statement that confirmed Lady Dimitrescu is actually even taller than the recent trailer suggests. She's 9'6'' with heels and a hat. More accurately, she's 2.9 meters, which is dumb tall.

"Most recently, Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters have received a fair amount of attention, far more than we anticipated," Takano said in a statement. "It's great that they're able to take the spotlight as icons of Resident Evil: Village. Lady Dimitrescu, especially, has received much fanfare both domestically and overseas, which has made all of us in the development team extremely happy. I hear her height is something of interest…"

So, have fun with that knowledge. The game comes out May 7 and a playable Maiden demo is already available for free.