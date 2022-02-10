These limited-edition Razer controllers inspired by Boba Fett and the Mandalorian are on sale right now
Razer is a popular gaming brand that has mastered the art of packing high-performance into cool, standout designs. Whether it's gaming chairs, wireless mice, or RGB keyboards, the brand offers a wide variety of anything you could need to elevate your gaming setup. And if you happen to be a gamer who's a fan of all things Star Wars, you can simultaneously upgrade your gaming setup while bringing a personal touch from your favorite fandom to your space with Razer's Boba Fett- and the Mandalorian-inspired Xbox controllers. Best of all, both controller designs are on sale right now at Amazon.
Razer's limited-edition Boba Fett and the Mandalorian Xbox controller normally cost $180, but both are currently marked down to $150. That means you can save $30 on either one, or $60 if you decide to add one of each to your gaming gear collection.
The controllers are compatible with the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One models. They're wireless, and each comes with a charging stand that can fully and speedily charge your controller in under three hours. The Mandalorian Xbox controller's design is modeled after Mando's Beskar armor. The controller is a silver, metallic hue — which invokes a similar appearance to the Beskar steel he wears — and is complemented by some darker, bluish-gray contouring. The charging stand features an image of the Mandalorian's helmet.
Buy it! Razer Limited Edition Mandalorian Wireless Pro Controller and Quick Charging Stand Bundle; $149.99 (orig. $179.99) at amazon.com
The Boba Fett Xbox controller is modeled after Boba Fett's helmet, which despite also being made from Beskar steel, is a dark green hue. Thus the controller is the same green color, with red and black accents running down the center to mimic his helmet's visor. The charging stand features some of the details you'll find elsewhere on Boba Fett's armor, such as a mythosaur skull, Jaster Mereel's sigil from Legends, and the LED display found on his chest plate.
Buy it! Razer Limited Edition Boba Fett Wireless Pro Controller and Quick Charging Stand Bundle; $149.99 (orig. $179.99) at amazon.com
