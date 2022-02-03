We tested Razer's Enki gaming chair for 4 months — here's what makes it a winner

Being someone whose job requires her to sit and write at a desk for most of the day, as well as someone whose primary post-work hobby is gaming, I know all too well the achy feeling you can get in your back when you repetitively spend long hours just sitting, clicking, and scrolling. I've been relying on this chair for months now, and during the time I've been using it, my back pains have never been so minimized, both while sitting and while going about my day-to-day activities. I am also someone who shifts my positions a bunch when I grow uncomfortable. I'll shift my weight to my right side, then my left side, or lean back and forth to give different parts of my body and back a break when I'm sitting in an uncomfortable chair. I rarely find myself shifting in my Enki chair because the support it offers allows me to sit in it properly all day sans any pain.