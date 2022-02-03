We tested Razer's Enki gaming chair for 4 months — here's what makes it a winner
It may be February already, but it's never too late to set yourself up for a better 2022. You may just be realizing that your gaming setup could use an upgrade, or that you need to find a way to minimize your back pain. Either way, a new gaming chair may be just what you need. After the brand sent us a free sample to review for consideration and several months of testing, we've found the Razer Enki gaming chair to be an exceptionally comfortable and supportive option, all while maintaining a sleek and stylish appearance.
Buy it! Razer Enki Gaming Chair, $399.99 at amazon.com and bestbuy.com
Comfort and Support
The reality of gaming is that you're sitting for long periods of time, which can do a number on your back if you don't have a chair that properly supports you and distributes your weight. This is also the reality for people with desk jobs and those who still find themselves embracing the work-from-home lifestyle. The Razer Enki is specifically designed for ideal weight distribution thanks to its extra-wide seat and its 110-degree shoulder arches.
Being someone whose job requires her to sit and write at a desk for most of the day, as well as someone whose primary post-work hobby is gaming, I know all too well the achy feeling you can get in your back when you repetitively spend long hours just sitting, clicking, and scrolling. I've been relying on this chair for months now, and during the time I've been using it, my back pains have never been so minimized, both while sitting and while going about my day-to-day activities. I am also someone who shifts my positions a bunch when I grow uncomfortable. I'll shift my weight to my right side, then my left side, or lean back and forth to give different parts of my body and back a break when I'm sitting in an uncomfortable chair. I rarely find myself shifting in my Enki chair because the support it offers allows me to sit in it properly all day sans any pain.
I've had various friends and family members of different ages sit in the chair to give their first impressions, too. There was general consensus that the Razer Enki is comfortable, has a high-quality feel, and looks "cool" with some specifically noting that it has "a nice structure" and "feels supportive." Some first-impression sitters also noted how strong and firm the back of the chair feels.
Assembly
Building the chair is straightforward, and directions are easy to read and follow. Everything you need to build the chair, including the tools, is included in the box. It only took about 15 minutes to complete the assembly.
Design
The Look
I have one friend who chooses to sit in the gaming chair instead of on my couch whenever she visits my apartment, and she always jokes that she opts for the Razer Enki because it makes her "feel powerful." But all jokes aside, the chair does have that effect — with its high-quality, well-structured shape, as well as its futuristic, yet understated, sleekness, you sit in this chair and feel like you're the leader of a superhero (or villain) organization in a movie, or perhaps the leader of a spaceship in a sci-fi film.
The chair is available in three different colors: black, black with a green stitching, and quartz.
One of my favorite things about the chair is that if you opt for the all-black color option (or even the black with green stitching) it's not a super in-your-face gaming chair. I have the black with green stitching model, and as someone who simultaneously works from home and games, it's nice to have a chair that's aesthetically versatile — it looks futuristic while I game with friends, but doesn't overwhelmingly stand out in work meetings.
The Material
The chair relies on two materials to bring you comfort: synthetic leather and a soft, textured fabric. You'll find the leather around the chair's edges, and the textured fabric in the middle of the chair where your body is likely to be centered. The fabric center makes the chair extra comfortable compared to others when I'm wearing shorts since there's no uncomfortable friction between my skin and the material, which can sometimes happen with all-leather chairs. The cushioning is also breathable, so it helps prevent the inevitable thigh sweat that can come with sitting in an all-leather seat in warmer weather.
Adjustable Components and Wheels
The Enki has 4D armrests, meaning you can rotate them to adjust the angle, as well as move them up and down, left and right, and forward and backward. It also offers a recline up to 152 degrees.
Another one of my favorite things about the chair is its reactive seat tilt. If you lean back with enough weight, the chair will lean back with you, and when you sit forward, it will tilt back up with you, too. That means you won't have to turn any knobs, pull any levers, or push any buttons to sit at your preferred angle. Regardless of where you are in your seat tilt, the chair offers you sturdy support the whole time (and it's always nice to feel secure and assured you're not going to fall out of your chair when you lean back).
As for its wheels and mobility, this chair glides seamlessly. It relies on a robust aluminum base, so it also feels sturdy as it rolls and is more durable than gaming chairs with plastic bases.
A plush and well-structured pillow that buckles onto the back of the headrest is included with the chair as well. It's made from memory foam and is designed to offer your head and neck extra additional support.
Conclusion
Overall, if you're looking for a new gaming chair, particularly one that's up to the task of comfortably accommodating you for hours at a time as you game or work, the Razer Enki has your back (literally). It effectively does what it's designed to do — painlessly breathe new life and comfort into your sitting stamina, all while maintaining a cutting-edge appearance.
Related Content: