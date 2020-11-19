PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S sold out instantly — but they’re back in stock at Walmart
This is not a drill.
They were the most anticipated video game console releases in recent years, so it’s no wonder Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and S consoles sold out instantly across every online retailer upon their release days last week. As retailers attempted to discourage shoppers from lining up outside stores due to the coronavirus pandemic, in-store stock of the consoles were limited as well, making it nearly impossible to snag one anywhere in the world.
But good things come to those who wait — and those who Google “PS5 and Xbox restock” religiously — because Walmart restocked its inventory for all three benchmark consoles from Microsoft and Sony. This is the first time the retailer has announced a restock, after its website reportedly crashed upon release day for the PS5.
Buy it! Xbox Series X, S, and PlayStation 5, $299 – $499 at walmart.com
Slated for launch right around the corner for the holiday season (and Black Friday), Sony and Microsoft’s newest competing consoles were always bound to be the most sought-after gaming products of 2020 (apart, perhaps, from Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons). The PS5, with its futuristic and almost dystopian design, is a drastic departure from the PS4 both in specs and in appearance. Microsoft also reconfigured its signature hardwares, making the Series X and S slimmer, taller, and with supposedly “four times” the processing power of previous Xbox One models.
The consoles aren’t the only exciting releases from Microsoft and Sony, though: Alongside the stunning systems, the two also released launch games from other videogame companies such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Godfall, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. More upcoming PlayStation titles have been announced, including the newest Overcooked! All You Can Eat and Far Cry 6, which are available for pre-order now as well.
With no imminent restock promised from most major retailers, now’s the best chance to grab the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. We’ve rounded up the direct landing pages for the consoles below, alongside accessories such as the new PS5 DualSense controller and the Xbox Wireless Controller. Plus, check out a list of launch games you can already grab from Walmart.
We can’t stress it enough — hurry and shop the consoles before they’re gone.
Buy it! PlayStation 5, $499 at walmart.com
Buy it! PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $399 at walmart.com
Buy it! Xbox Series X, $499 at walmart.com
Buy it! Xbox Series S, $299 at walmart.com
Buy it! PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller, $69.96 at walmart.com
Buy it! Xbox Wireless Controller in Robot White, $59.88 at walmart.com
Buy it! HD Camera for PS5, $59.96 at walmart.com
PS5 launch games
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition, $49.99 at walmart.com
- Demon’s Souls, $69 at walmart.com
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure, $59.88 at walmart.com
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Planet Coaster, $41.88 at walmart.com
- Godfall, $69.99 at walmart.com
- Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle, $29.88 at walmart.com
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, $69.99 at walmart.com
- NBA 2K21, $69.99 at walmart.com
Xbox Series X and S launch games
- Just Dance 2021, $41.88 (orig. $49.99) at walmart.com
- Planet Coaster, $41.88 at walmart.com
- The Falconeer Day One Edition, $33.88 at walmart.com
- UFC 4, $36.15 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- FIFA 21, $59.99 at walmart.com
- NBA 2K21 Mamba Edition, $99.99 at walmart.com
- Madden NFL 21, $34.88 at walmart.com
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition, $19.85 at walmart.com
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, $69.99 at walmart.com
