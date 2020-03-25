17 downloadable Xbox and PS4 games you can start playing instantly

The coronavirus pandemic has brought daily life across the country to a near standstill, and officials have been urging folks to stay at home and practice social distancing as a way to curtail the spread. That brings to mind the question of what you can do while you’re at home all day, and as a result, many have turned to video games as a way to stay occupied and entertained.

However, even if you’re one of the lucky few who managed to snag an Xbox One X, One S, or PS4 console (all of which are now sold out at most retailers), it can still be a pain to order and wait for physical copies of your favorite games to arrive in the mail — especially when sellers have warned of heavy shipping delays. This is where downloadable games come in handy. Luckily, you can still purchase and redeem digital codes for Xbox and PS4 games and immediately start playing — and some are even on sale at Walmart right now.

For instance, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and One for Honor for the Xbox One systems are both currently discounted by $20. The standard edition of Halo Wars 2 for the Xbox One is also discounted by 10 percent. And while we’re not currently seeing price cuts for digital download PS4 games, there are still plenty that you can choose from, including the digital deluxe edition of the popular God of War and one of PS4’s best-selling games, Horizon Zero Dawn.

Keep scrolling to check out 17 games you can download and play immediately on your Xbox One X, One S, or PlayStation 4. And if you own a Nintendo Switch, take a look at our coverage of the best downloadable Switch games you can play at home now.

9 downloadable Xbox One games

Monster Hunter World , $52.99 (orig. $59.88) at walmart.com

, $52.99 (orig. $59.88) at walmart.com One for Honor , $40 (orig. $59.88) at walmart.com

, $40 (orig. $59.88) at walmart.com Halo Wars 2 Standard Edition, $53.99 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com

Standard Edition, $53.99 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com Quantum Break , $53.99 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com

, $53.99 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com Red Dead Redemption 2 , $59.88 at walmart.com

, $59.88 at walmart.com The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, $40 (orig. $59.88) at walmart.com

Special Edition, $40 (orig. $59.88) at walmart.com Minecraft Standard Edition, $19.99 at walmart.com

Standard Edition, $19.99 at walmart.com Cuphead , $19.88 at walmart.com

, $19.88 at walmart.com Lego Marvel Avengers, $53.99 at walmart.com

8 downloadable PlayStation 4 games

Monster Hunter World , $58.88 at walmart.com

, $58.88 at walmart.com Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, $59.99 at walmart.com

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Gold Edition, $99.99 at walmart.com

Gold Edition, $99.99 at walmart.com God of War Digital Deluxe Edition, $69.88 at walmart.com

Digital Deluxe Edition, $69.88 at walmart.com Assassin's Creed Origins Gold Edition, $99.99 at walmart.com

Gold Edition, $99.99 at walmart.com LEGO City Undercover , $62.60 at walmart.com

, $62.60 at walmart.com Mass Effect: Andromeda Standard Edition, $59.96 at walmart.com

Horizon Zero Dawn, $59.99 at walmart.com

