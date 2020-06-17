Pokémon Snap is back! New game announced for Nintendo Switch

Pokemon (Video Games) type Video Games

Remember the days traversing the virtual grassy plains on your Nintendo 64 console to catch the perfect shot of a Pikachu nibbling on an apple? You can capture that nostalgia again, but with much better graphics this time.

New Pokémon Snap is (as the name suggests) a new version of the classic Pokémon Snap game that launched in 1999 on N64. This time, it's coming for Nintendo Switch. Like the original, it's not about capturing Pokémon. It's about capturing the perfect shot of Pokémon.

Nintendo announced the news on Wednesday through a Pokémon Presents online presentation with a teaser trailer. Details further promise players will be able to "explore deserts, jungles, and more as you photograph fan-favorite Pokémon and discover never-before-seen Pokémon expressions and behaviors." The photos taken will be used to build the player's very own Pokédex.

A release date isn't currently known. But just look how cute the updated Pikachu is eating an apple!

Other items revealed in the presentation include a puzzle-based Pokémon Café Mix coming to Nintendo Switch on June 24, a Mega Evolution addition to Pokémon Go!, and a look at Zeraora appearing in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

