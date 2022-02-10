New Pokémon Funko Pops are coming in March — but you can secure yours now

Funko Pop is no stranger to Pokémon vinyl figures — the brand offers figurines of popular Pokémon such as Pikachu, Charizard, Mewtwo, and more. With Funko's upcoming release of its ninth wave of Pokémon figures, your chances to catch 'em all is expanding with the addition of three new characters: Lucario, Sylveon, and Alakazam. The figures are set to be released as early as March, but they're all available for pre-order right now so you won't have to miss your chance to add some of your favorite Pokémon to your Funko Pop collection.