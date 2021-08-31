Pre-order Pokémon Diamond and Pearl so you don't have to wait to catch 'em all
It's 2006. You insert either a Pokémon Diamond or Pokémon Pearl game card into your Nintendo DS, flip open and power up your device, and then face the difficult decision of which starter Pokémon to choose — the grass type Turtwig, the fire type Chimchar, or the water type Piplup. You're off to explore the Sinnoh region and catch all the Pokémon you can, all the while wondering when you will finally have the chance to capture either the legendary Dialga or Palkia, depending on the version of the game you're playing.
With Nintendo's remake of Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl, this is no longer a bygone era of gaming. You'll be able to relive the same in-game storyline from 2006 in 2021, though this time it will be on the Nintendo Switch instead of the DS. The games will be released Nov. 19, but if you don't want to miss your chance to play as soon as possible, you'll want to pre-order Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Pokémon Shining Pearl from Amazon or Walmart.
The things that helped make Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl so epic, such as the Underground (along with its secret bases and fossil/gem excavation feature) and the Pokémon Super Contests, will have updated returns as the Grand Underground and Super Contest Shows, respectively. You'll be able to investigate all the myths surrounding Sinnoh, fill your Pokédex, and collect a Manaphy egg once more. For those who played the original version of the game, the nostalgia is sure to be unbeatable. And those who didn't play the 2006 version will have the joy of experiencing the game's plot unravel for the first time ever.
Like most Pokémon games, there are gym leaders to defeat and gym badges to collect, and just like the original Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, your victories against the different gym leaders will culminate with a battle against the formidable Elite Four.
If you're ready to experience the revived glory of the Gen Four Pokémon and earn the heralded title of Pokémon Champion, check out some of the preorder options below.
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond
Buy it! $59.88 at amazon.com and walmart.com
Dialga is the Legendary Pokémon exclusively catchable on Pokémon Diamond. The Steel/Dragon type Pokémon is known for its time-warping powers.
Pokémon Shining Pearl
Buy it! $59.88 at amazon.com and walmart.com
Palkia is the Legendary Pokémon exclusively catchable on Pokémon Pearl. The Water/Dragon type Pokémon is known for its space-warping powers.
