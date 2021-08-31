Pre-order Pokémon Diamond and Pearl so you don't have to wait to catch 'em all

The things that helped make Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl so epic, such as the Underground (along with its secret bases and fossil/gem excavation feature) and the Pokémon Super Contests, will have updated returns as the Grand Underground and Super Contest Shows, respectively. You'll be able to investigate all the myths surrounding Sinnoh, fill your Pokédex, and collect a Manaphy egg once more. For those who played the original version of the game, the nostalgia is sure to be unbeatable. And those who didn't play the 2006 version will have the joy of experiencing the game's plot unravel for the first time ever.