PlayStation Now and Plus subscriptions are on sale in this $35 Prime Day bundle deal that expires tonight

On the other hand, PlayStation Plus operates more like a buildable collection that starts with two new PS4 games per month that will be yours as long as you're a member of PS Plus. (Those games won't leave you as a new month comes along - a major difference from PS Now.) PS Plus and Now both provide you with online multiplayer access, but Plus even gives you discounts to select games and add-ons from the PlayStation store. There are 20 games currently available with PlayStation Plus, including The Last of Us Remastered, Fallout 4, Mortal Kombat X, and Call of Duty: Black Ops III (Zombies Chronicles Edition), and this month's additions are Star Wars: Squadrons and Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown along with a bonus Operation: Tango for PS5 users.