PlayStation Now and Plus subscriptions are on sale in this $35 Prime Day bundle deal that expires tonight

Although PlayStation fans' hopes for a deal (or even a restock) on the PlayStation 5 this Amazon Prime Day were dashed, those looking for gaming deals still have tons to shop before Prime Day is over. Amazon's annual sale, which only comes once a year and ends at 2:59 a.m. ET/11:59 p.m. PT tonight, launched video game deals like Resident Evil Village for up to 70 percent off yesterday. Many of those discounts are still going strong; in fact, Amazon even launched a new bundle with three-month access to PlayStation Now and Plus subscriptions for 30 percent off.
PlayStation Now and Plus are subscriptions that give players access to hundreds of games, but they are slightly different programs that work best when combined - making Amazon's Prime Day bundle of the two together a dream come true for PS fans. Since three months of PS Now and Plus typically cost $24.99 each, the $34.99 bundle for Prime Day is definitely a can't-miss deal. The bundle is instantly available upon purchase as a digital code, and can be redeemed from accounts via the PlayStation store.
Buy it! PlayStation Plus 3 Month and PlayStation Now 3 Month Bundle Digital Code, $34.99 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com
With PlayStation Now, gamers get access to a massive collection of PS4, PS3, and PS2 games that are playable on a PS5, PS4, and Windows PC, including fan-favorite titles such as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Team Sonic Racing, Marvel's Avengers, and Borderlands 3 among the hundreds available on demand (see the full list here). New games are added every month and can be downloaded; think of it as Netflix for PlayStation.
On the other hand, PlayStation Plus operates more like a buildable collection that starts with two new PS4 games per month that will be yours as long as you're a member of PS Plus. (Those games won't leave you as a new month comes along - a major difference from PS Now.) PS Plus and Now both provide you with online multiplayer access, but Plus even gives you discounts to select games and add-ons from the PlayStation store. There are 20 games currently available with PlayStation Plus, including The Last of Us Remastered, Fallout 4, Mortal Kombat X, and Call of Duty: Black Ops III (Zombies Chronicles Edition), and this month's additions are Star Wars: Squadrons and Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown along with a bonus Operation: Tango for PS5 users.
With so many games at your disposal, the PS Plus and Now bundle combined is a can't-miss deal for Amazon Prime members. Grab it for just $35 here before it ends alongside the other two million markdowns this Prime Day.
