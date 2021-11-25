PlayStation deals are live for Black Friday — here are the 24 best deals
There are Black Friday deals everywhere you look right now, and for PlayStation fans, it's time to shop games and accessories from Sony on sale. Historically, best-sellers and even new launches go on sale post-Thanksgiving — and this year is no different.
Amazon and Walmart have the best PlayStation gaming deals, and newly released titles like Far Cry 6, Just Dance 2022, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and Tales of Arise for the PS5 are as much as 58 percent off. Prices start at just $20 for the new console's games.
PS5 owners aren't the only ones with deals to shop. FIFA 22, Just Dance 2022, and Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles for the PS4 are on sale, too, with the hotly anticipated Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales discounted by $20 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order now 76 percent off, taking the price down to only $14.
Wondering whether the PS5 is on sale for Black Friday? Sadly, shoppers won't find the console discounted this year. Due to chip shortages and overwhelming demand, the PS5 is still out of stock across retailers; the best chance that shoppers had to score a system was this past Monday, Nov. 21 when Walmart restocked both consoles. EW has found the landing pages for the PS5 and its digital editions below — keep refreshing for your best chance to score one of these elusive systems.
Buy it! PS5 Console, $499.99 at amazon.com, walmart.com, bestbuy.com
Buy it! PS5 Digital Edition Console, $399.99 at amazon.com, walmart.com, bestbuy.com
Even though the PS5 isn't available, players with a PS4 or 5 can still find accessories to pair with the systems on sale. Think gaming headphones, accessory organizers, streaming recorders, and specialized items like Logitech's racing wheel that make gaming all the more exciting. Shop the 24 best PlayStation Black Friday deals below, but hurry — we bet it won't be long before they're out of stock, too.
PS5 Black Friday gaming deals
- Far Cry 6, $35 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla, $20 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, $25 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, $49.94 (orig. $69) at walmart.com
- Madden NFL 22, $35 (orig. $69.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com
- Just Dance 2022, $24.99 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com
- FIFA 22, $34.99 (orig. $69.99) at amazon.com
- Tales of Arise, $29.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com
- F1 2021, $27.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com
PS4 Black Friday gaming deals
- Tales of Arise, $39.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com
- Marvel's Avengers, $14.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com
- FIFA 22, $26 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Far Cry 6, $35 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com or walmart.com
- Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles, $34.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Marvel's Spider-Man, $19.93 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
- Just Dance 2022, $24.99 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, $29.83 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, $25 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, $14 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
PlayStation Black Friday accessory deals
- Logitech G Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force G29 Racing Wheel for Playstation, $243.98 (orig. $399.99) at amazon.com
- Oivo PS4 Stand Cooling Fan Station, $27.99 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset, $129.99 (orig. $179.99) at amazon.com
- Elgato Game Capture HD60 S, $129.99 (orig. $179.99) at walmart.com
- Somic G951s Pink Stereo Gaming Headset, $31.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
