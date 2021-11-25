Shopping

PlayStation deals are live for Black Friday — here are the 24 best deals

Like Marvel’s Avengers, Far Cry 6, Star Wars Jedi, and FIFA 22 for up to 76 percent off.
By Nina Huang November 24, 2021 at 07:00 PM EST
There are Black Friday deals everywhere you look right now, and for PlayStation fans, it's time to shop games and accessories from Sony on sale. Historically, best-sellers and even new launches go on sale post-Thanksgiving — and this year is no different. 

Amazon and Walmart have the best PlayStation gaming deals, and newly released titles like Far Cry 6, Just Dance 2022, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and Tales of Arise for the PS5 are as much as 58 percent off. Prices start at just $20 for the new console's games. 

PS5 owners aren't the only ones with deals to shop. FIFA 22, Just Dance 2022, and Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles for the PS4 are on sale, too, with the hotly anticipated Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales discounted by $20 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order now 76 percent off, taking the price down to only $14. 

Wondering whether the PS5 is on sale for Black Friday? Sadly, shoppers won't find the console discounted this year. Due to chip shortages and overwhelming demand, the PS5 is still out of stock across retailers; the best chance that shoppers had to score a system was this past Monday, Nov. 21 when Walmart restocked both consoles. EW has found the landing pages for the PS5 and its digital editions below — keep refreshing for your best chance to score one of these elusive systems.

Buy it! PS5 Console, $499.99 at amazon.com, walmart.com, bestbuy.com

Buy it! PS5 Digital Edition Console, $399.99 at amazon.com, walmart.com, bestbuy.com

Even though the PS5 isn't available, players with a PS4 or 5 can still find accessories to pair with the systems on sale. Think gaming headphones, accessory organizers, streaming recorders, and specialized items like Logitech's racing wheel that make gaming all the more exciting. Shop the 24 best PlayStation Black Friday deals below, but hurry — we bet it won't be long before they're out of stock, too. 

PS5 Black Friday gaming deals

PS4 Black Friday gaming deals

PlayStation Black Friday accessory deals

  • Logitech G Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force G29 Racing Wheel for Playstation, $243.98 (orig. $399.99) at amazon.com
  • Oivo PS4 Stand Cooling Fan Station, $27.99 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com
  • Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset, $129.99 (orig. $179.99) at amazon.com
  • Elgato Game Capture HD60 S, $129.99 (orig. $179.99) at walmart.com
  • Somic G951s Pink Stereo Gaming Headset, $31.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com

