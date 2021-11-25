Wondering whether the PS5 is on sale for Black Friday? Sadly, shoppers won't find the console discounted this year. Due to chip shortages and overwhelming demand, the PS5 is still out of stock across retailers; the best chance that shoppers had to score a system was this past Monday, Nov. 21 when Walmart restocked both consoles. EW has found the landing pages for the PS5 and its digital editions below — keep refreshing for your best chance to score one of these elusive systems.