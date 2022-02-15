10 PlayStation 5 video games on sale at Amazon — up to 67 percent off
It's no secret that it's important to carve out time to have fun and unwind during the day, but everyone's ideal relaxation time may look different. For some, that involves enjoying a favorite snack and watching a new TV show, while for others, it means hopping on a bike or skateboard and rolling through the park. And then there are those who find comfort in the challenge of video games on their favorite system. If your game system of choice is the PlayStation 5 and you're looking to expand your entertainment by adding a new game to your library, you may want to check out Amazon's ongoing deals on PS5 games. Popular titles are up to 67 percent off, and the sale-priced games span a wide range of genres.
Both Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion are an impressive nearly 70 percent off their original price of $60. That means you can acquire either of the action-adventure games for $20. And if you're looking to add a platform game to your collection, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is half off its original $60 price tag, so you enjoy the game's whimsical visuals and entertaining gameplay for $30.
Two games that allow you to play as samurai are also on sale: The Nioh Collection and Ghost of Tsushima (Director's Cut). The Nioh Collection is an RPG fighting game set in Sengoku-era Japan that requires you to combat Yokai as a samurai. The collection includes Nioh Remastered and Nioh 2 Remastered. Ghost of Tsushima (Director's Cut) is an open-world RPG fighting game set on the island of Tsushima, in which you play as a samurai fighting for Tsushima's freedom.
There's a game for Marvel fans too, with Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy for the PlayStation 5, marked down by $25 to a price of $34.99. And anyone who's looking for a game with a particularly eye-catching art style may want to check out the RPG Astria Ascending, which relies on hand-drawn visuals.
Check out below for more PlayStation 5 video game deals available at Amazon right now.
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Buy it! $29.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
Far Cry 6
Buy it! $29.88 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
Ghost of Tsushima (Director's Cut)
Buy it! $49.99 (orig. $69.99) at amazon.com
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Buy it! $34.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
Watch Dogs: Legion
Buy it! $19.93 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Buy it! $19.88 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
Demon's Souls
Buy it! $39.99 (orig. $69.99) at amazon.com
Astria Ascending
Buy it! $34.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
The Nioh Collection
Buy it! $39.99 (orig. $69.99) at amazon.com
Tales of Arise
Buy it! $37.36 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
