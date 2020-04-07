PlayStation 5 first look: New DualSense controller revealed

Image zoom Sony

The gatekeepers of the PlayStation 5 are finally ready to offer a peek at what Sony Interactive Entertainment has been cooking up these days.

A first look at the next generation console gaming system, the one to follow PlayStation 4, arrived Tuesday. Anticipation was so high that the official PlayStation website, which hosted the reveal, crashed multiple times as players rushed to check it out.

The photos unveil the new controller, the DualSense wireless controller, which SIE's Senior Vice President Hideaki Nishino promises will "captivate more of your senses as you interact with the virtual worlds in PS5 games."

The controller comes with new features, such as haptic feedback, "which adds a variety of powerful sensations you’ll feel when you play, such as the slow grittiness of driving a car through mud," Nishino describes. "We also incorporated adaptive triggers into the L2 and R2 buttons of DualSense so you can truly feel the tension of your actions, like when drawing a bow to shoot an arrow."

Built-in microphone features will allow players to chat with each other without headsets (though headsets are still an option), and "subtle" tweaks have been added to the angle of the hand triggers and feel of the grip. There's also no more "Share" button, like the one on the PS4 DualShock controller. It's now the "Create" button that offers "new ways for players to create epic gameplay content to share with the world, or just to enjoy for themselves."

"DualSense has been tested by a wide range of gamers with a variety of hand sizes, in order for us to achieve the comfort level we wanted, with great ergonomics," Nishino said. "Our goal with DualSense is to give gamers the feeling of being transported into the game world as soon as they open the box. We want gamers to feel like the controller is an extension of themselves when they’re playing – so much so that they forget that it’s even in their hands!"

With the coronavirus continuing to delay the release of certain videogames this season, including The Last of Us Part II, there have been concerns the same fate might befall PS5. Jim Ryan, president and CEO of SIE, still cited the holiday 2020 release window in his own statement.

"DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controller offerings and captures just how strongly we feel about making a generational leap with PS5," he said. "The new controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games – continuing our mission at PlayStation to push the boundaries of play, now and in the future. To the PlayStation community, I truly want to thank you for sharing this exciting journey with us as we head toward PS5’s launch in Holiday 2020. We look forward to sharing more information about PS5, including the console design, in the coming months."

