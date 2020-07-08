Paper Mario: The Origami King drops next week — and it’s already a best-seller

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Take a look at an extended trailer for the new Nintendo Switch game.

Move over Animal Crossing, there’s a new best-seller in town.

Buy it! Paper Mario: The Origami King, $59.99 at amazon.com

Paper Mario is Nintendo’s first addition to the Mario franchise in 2020, with the two previous being 2019’s Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and Luigi's Mansion 3. Set at the Mushroom Kingdom once again, Paper Mario sees a 2D paper version of our titular hero on an adventure to save his world against the evil King Olly, who has turned Mario’s friends into origami figures. He must team up with unlikely ally and frequent foe Bowser to save his world from being folded into nothing but paper.

The game’s first trailer was released back in May and has since racked up nearly five million views on YouTube. The teaser shows off spectacular gameplay, balancing 2D figures such as Mario and Peach with 3D landscapes, and features adorable paper-thin versions of not only Mario but also Koopa turtles and new character Olivia.

With the game’s comedic premise and refreshing design, it’s no surprise Paper Mario has become the best-selling Nintendo Switch game on Amazon. You can pre-order your copy at the retailer now — and be sure to check out the newest announcement video as well as an extended closer look below.