Amazon is basically giving you free money in its Oculus Black Friday deal
Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox might dominate shoppers' interest for video game deals during the Black Friday shopping season, but there's another gaming sale you shouldn't miss — especially in the virtual reality space.
Retailers have launched their Black Friday specials on the Oculus VR gaming consoles by Meta (formerly Facebook). From now until Cyber Monday (November 29), shoppers can get a free $50 gift card at Amazon or Best Buy if they pick up the two retailers' Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deals. Amazon's deal applies to both the Quest 2's 128-gigabyte and 256-gigabyte models and their respective Pro and Streamer bundles. Walmart's deal is live, too, albeit without a $50 free gift card, but instead you'll get a free $49-value carrying case.
Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deals
Amazon's deals are particularly worth checking out if you want to pick up more than just the Oculus Quest 2 headsets: The site offers an exclusive Pro bundle that comes with Oculus' Elite Strap, which offers more comfort and support to your head; the Quest 2 carrying case; as well as a Streamer Bundle that includes the Oculus Link fiber-optic cable, which connects your headset to a gaming PC for optimal connection and image quality. Both bundles, whether with the 128- or 256-gigabyte console, are compatible with Amazon's free $50 credit deal right now — just remember to add in the coupon code OCULUS50 at checkout.
Best Buy's deals are similar to Amazon's in that both the 128- and 256-gigabyte models of the Oculus Quest 2 come with a free $50 Best Buy gift card, to be delivered electronically to your email after your order is fulfilled. And if you're wondering what to buy with your free credit, check out the 42 top Best Buy Black Friday deals here.
If you know you'll want to spend your Black Friday $50 discount on the Oculus Quest 2's carrying case, jump straight ahead to Walmart: The retailer's bundle now includes the official carrying case with the 128-gigabyte headset for just the headset's price of $299. This isn't the only Walmart deal you should buy — dozens of entertainment, tech, and collectibles are seriously marked down.
Since you'll only find these Oculus deals during Black Friday, don't miss out before the special ends on Cyber Monday, November 29. Hurry and shop the Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday 2021 deals below.
Oculus Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset - 128GB
Buy it! With free $50 gift card, $299.99 at amazon.com and bestbuy.com; with free carrying case, $299.99 at walmart.com
Oculus Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset - 256GB
Buy it! With free $50 gift card, $399.99 at amazon.com and bestbuy.com
Oculus Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset Streamer Bundle
Buy it! 128GB headset With free $50 gift card, $378 at amazon.com; 256GB headset with free $50 gift card, $478 at amazon.com
Oculus Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset Pro Bundle
Buy it! 128GB headset with free $50 gift card, $397 at amazon.com; 256GB headset with free $50 gift card, $497 at amazon.com
