So many Nintendo Switch digital games are marked down on Amazon right now
Anyone who owns a Nintendo Switch knows the satisfaction that comes with adding a new game to their collection, whether it's a code that's safely stored in a digital game library or one of those small chips that can be neatly organized in a storage case. However, building out a gaming library can be pricey, which is why you should stock up when a sale comes along. And right now, so many Nintendo Switch digital game codes are marked down on Amazon.
Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition, which has beautifully hand-drawn art, is 50 percent off, so you can play it for just $10. The game follows a spirit named Ori on a quest to save the dying forest of Nibel and requires you to combat enemies and explore different areas in the forest.
And it's not the only game you can score for half its original price right now — NEO: The World Ends With You is marked down by 50 percent as well. It's an action role-playing game that follows a character named Rindo who finds himself fighting for his existence in the "Reaper's Game." It's worth noting the game has a great soundtrack.
For more RPG moments, Dragon Quest Builders 2 is currently $34.99 and Shin Megami Tensei V is currently $41.99 on Amazon, both down from $59.99. If a racing platform game is more your style, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is marked down from $39.99 to $29.99, and the action-packed fighting game Samurai Warriors 5 is just $38.99.
To play popular board games, card games, and other traditional games from across the world, Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics is 30 percent off. And if you're looking for a game with your favorite Nintendo characters, options featuring Donkey Kong, Sonic, Kirby, Toad, and Mario are on sale too. Shop discounted Nintendo Switch digital games available at Amazon below.
