The 24 best Nintendo Switch gaming deals for Amazon Prime Day, from Super Mario Party to Marvel
After a whole year of waiting, Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived! If you're unfamiliar with the big event, it's an annual sale where you can snag tons of big deals on all the items you can't get enough of from popular big-name brands. And that includes gaming, as there are dozens of major discounts on Nintendo consoles, games, and accessories that you can take advantage of right this minute.
Whether you're a passionate player permanently glued to your console or a relative newbie to the world of gaming, it doesn't matter — whatever your skill level, it's prime time (no pun intended) to grab some new equipment and games. These Prime Day deals are pretty good, and you won't want to miss out on nabbing them before the 48-hour event comes to an end.
With so many great options, you're sure to find a product (or five) that fits your needs and gives your gaming experience an impressive upgrade. Just don't wait long to place your order, as these deals are short-lived (especially the ones offered through Prime Day) and the items will go back to their regular prices in just a few days' time.
Keep scrolling to shop our favorite marked-down Nintendo goods and enjoy the entertainment they bring for months to come!
Best Nintendo Switch games deals
If games are what you're most interested in buying, you're in luck, because Amazon is offering many of their most popular games at way lower prices than usual this Prime Day — up to 75 percent off! Love all things Super Mario? Check out Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle where players can battle with different weapons through four worlds in order to restore peace in the Mushroom Kingdom.
Or if you're willing to splurge a bit, there's Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, which is on sale for $53. You'll build a team of your favorite Marvel characters, like Scarlet Witch, Falcon, Spider-Man, and Wolverine, to search for the Infinity Stones before Thanos and The Black Order get to them.
Gamers who love defeating evil and enjoy adventure should try out Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection and Triangle Strategy. Both one-player games take place in complex digital universes, making for immersive gameplay, and start at just $20. But if you prefer taking part in more traditional board games, Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics is under $35 and has a lot of good choices to play, including Mancala, Chess, Dominos, and President.
- Super Mario Party, $39.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition, $43 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing: Double Pack, $29.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, $14.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons, $51.99 (orig. $59.99) at gamestop.com
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, $29.90 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Standard Edition, $24.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, $44.99 (orig. $59.99) at gamestop.com
- Splatoon 2, $39.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
- Hot Wheels Unleashed, $29.99 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, $34.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, $49.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics, $32.85 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
- Lego: The Incredibles, $19.99 (orig. $24.99) at gamestop.com
Best Nintendo Switch console and accessory deals
Although deals on Nintendo Switch consoles are rare, this could be the right time to hit "add to cart." When you shop now, you'll secure bundles like the Nintendo Switch with a neon blue and red Joy-Con with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Not only does the console boast up to nine hours of battery life and a 6.2-inch multi-touch screen, but shoppers say the best-selling game is a great option for kids and adults alike. "We have five people in our family," one five-star reviewer wrote. "Everyone loves playing this game! I love that our 2-year-old is able to play with the older kids without needing our help. There are a ton of levels, so they won't get bored with this game any time soon."
Need something to protect your new investment? A number of durable cases are on sale for less than $20, such as the PowerA Rainbow Run Mario Protection Case and the Astrix Travel Case. Each one has enough space to hold extra accessories and games in zippered pockets and comes with a padded screen protector to ensure the display doesn't get damaged while you're on the go.
Or, if you're looking for a new headset, there's the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset that's discounted by 50 percent. And don't forget about controllers to keep your hands comfortable when you're spending long hours gaming. The PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grips feature an ergonomic design and rubber grips to prevent your hands from cramping or getting tired. Choose between two colors (black and red) for just $10.
- Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $348.94 (orig. $359.98) at amazon.com
- Razer Kraken Gaming Headset, $39.99 (orig. $79.99) at amazon.com
- PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch, $19.88 (orig. $24.99) at amazon.com
- Astrix Travel Case for Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite, $9.99 (orig. $14.99) at gamestop.com
- SanDisk 256GB MicroSDXC Card Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $89.93 (orig. $112.98) at amazon.com
- PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grips, $9.88 (orig. $14.99) at amazon.com
- PowerA Rainbow Run Mario Protection Case for Nintendo Switch, $12.99 (orig. $19.99) at amazon.com
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Wheel Accessory Pair, $21.99 (orig. $27.50) at walmart.com
- PowerA Nintendo Switch Car Charger, $9.88 (orig. $12.99) at amazon.com
