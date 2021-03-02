Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

They just got a hefty restock across retailers.

Where to find the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite before they sell out this month

With so many games coming soon to the Switch universe (Switchiverse?), it's no wonder Nintendo Switch sales remain at an all-time high. According to a recent Verge report, the Switch was the top-selling gaming console in January, beating newcomers like the PlayStation 5. Such high demand inevitably means it's a rarity to find in stock — but Walmart and Best Buy have finally replenished their inventories of the Nintendo Switch.

Currently, Best Buy and Walmart have the Switch in a few options, including ones that come with the blue and red Joy-Cons and those paired with the gray controllers. The latest launch, the Mario Red and Blue edition Switch that includes an all-red central console, is unfortunately still out of stock, but the special Animal Crossing: New Horizons-themed edition is available at Best Buy and Walmart.

The Switch isn't the only console available, however: Its smaller sibling, the Switch Lite, is in stock across most major retailers, Amazon included. The yellow, turquoise, and gray options are all available alongside its latest color, the spring-perfect coral that launched last year. Amazon's bundles of the Switch Lite with microSD cards are shoppable, too.

It's always a good idea to grab these restocks of the Nintendo Switch fast — once word gets out, Nintendo Switches usually sell out within days, if not hours. Shop the Switch below, and check out the latest gaming news from EW.

