Where to find the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite before they sell out this month

They just got a hefty restock across retailers.

By Nina Huang
March 02, 2021 at 03:43 PM EST
Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.
Nintendo has had a huge 2021 so far. The brand hosted its first full Nintendo Direct event in more than a year, joined forces with the Pokémon company for the franchise's 25th anniversary, and announced a lineup of new game releases. Players who have a Nintendo Switch are undoubtedly excited about fresh titles like Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, the upcoming remastered Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, and the release-date-TBD remake of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl

With so many games coming soon to the Switch universe (Switchiverse?), it's no wonder Nintendo Switch sales remain at an all-time high. According to a recent Verge report, the Switch was the top-selling gaming console in January, beating newcomers like the PlayStation 5. Such high demand inevitably means it's a rarity to find in stock — but Walmart and Best Buy have finally replenished their inventories of the Nintendo Switch.

Credit: Nintendo

Buy it! Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Red Joy-Con, $299 at walmart.com or bestbuy.com

Currently, Best Buy and Walmart have the Switch in a few options, including ones that come with the blue and red Joy-Cons and those paired with the gray controllers. The latest launch, the Mario Red and Blue edition Switch that includes an all-red central console, is unfortunately still out of stock, but the special Animal Crossing: New Horizons-themed edition is available at Best Buy and Walmart

The Switch isn't the only console available, however: Its smaller sibling, the Switch Lite, is in stock across most major retailers, Amazon included. The yellow, turquoise, and gray options are all available alongside its latest color, the spring-perfect coral that launched last year. Amazon's bundles of the Switch Lite with microSD cards are shoppable, too. 

It's always a good idea to grab these restocks of the Nintendo Switch fast — once word gets out, Nintendo Switches usually sell out within days, if not hours. Shop the Switch below, and check out the latest gaming news from EW

Credit: Nintendo

Buy it! Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, $299 at walmart.com or bestbuy.com

Buy it! Nintendo Switch Console Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition, $299 at bestbuy.com

Credit: Nintendo

Buy it! Nintendo Switch Lite in Yellow, at walmart.com or bestbuy.com

Credit: Nintendo

Buy it! Nintendo Switch Lite in Coral, at amazon.com, walmart.com, or bestbuy.com

Credit: Nintendo

Buy it! Nintendo Switch Lite in Gray, at amazon.com, walmart.com, or bestbuy.com

Credit: Nintendo

Buy it! Nintendo Switch Lite in Turquoise, at amazon.com, walmart.com, or bestbuy.com

