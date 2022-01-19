EW tested the new OLED Nintendo Switch for 3 months — here's what you can expect

Of course, the most noteworthy selling point to the new OLED Switch is its larger display and screen size. The 7-inch-wide OLED screen is truly a treat. Games like the unbeatable The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which was recently named the greatest video game of all time, and the new Metroid Dread, which features spooky surprises at every turn, are gorgeous to play on the new screen. It also factors in significantly higher contrast than the previous Switch, so it took a little time to get used to the sharp vibrancy and crisper definition offered by the new screen. Yet once you do, there's simply no going back.