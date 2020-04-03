Nintendo Switches are sold out everywhere — here's where you can get the new pink Switch Lite

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a widespread supplies outage for many in the country. While hand sanitizers and rubber gloves were among the first products to become rarities, shortages have now hit the entertainment industry as well. Nintendo’s benchmark console, the Nintendo Switch, has sold out across the country in all major retailers, as has its smaller cousin, the Switch Lite — until now.

Nintendo is launching its newest color for the Switch Lite today, meaning you can grab the console in a chic coral pink that’s very appropriate for spring and cherry blossom season.

The Nintendo Switch is known for its incredible versatility thanks to its detachable Joy-Con controllers, but its high price ($299.99) makes it a hefty purchase. The Switch Lite, on the other hand, is perfect for those who want to enjoy Switch games without shelling out as much: Lighter and smaller, the Switch Lite does not come with removable controllers and only allows for handheld mode gameplay, but at least it’s $100 less.

You can also get the gray, turquoise, or yellow Switch Lite bundled with Nintendo’s newest best-selling game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The $290 set, which is available at Gamestop, also includes a screen protector and a $20 Nintendo eShop gift card.

With video game consoles selling out across the country, we expect that the new coral-colored Nintendo Switch Lite will be flying off shelves as well. Grab yours now before they’re gone.

