Nintendo just dropped the Switch Lite in a new blue color — here’s where to shop it

Already available in candy-like colors of bright yellow, coral pink, sophisticated gray, and a summery turquoise, the Switch Lite's latest colorway, a purple-y blue, "gives you more options to express your personal gaming style wherever you choose to play," according to the company. As with any new Switch or Switch Lite launch, the blue color is expected to sell out in a flash from mass retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy, where it retails for the same price as other colors at $199.