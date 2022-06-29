Save up to 60 percent on Nintendo Switch games and accessories ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is less than a month away, but you don't need to wait for the 48-hour sale — which takes place on July 12 and 13 — to find deals worth adding to your cart. Countless items have received markdowns in preparation for the event, including pricey tech devices that rarely go on sale.
Nintendo fans, we're looking at you: Right now, Amazon has discounts on Switch controllers, accessories, and even your favorite games. Like Prime Day itself, some of the early deals are only available to Prime members. If you're not signed up yet, start a free trial before you shop to make the most of every available offer.
This year's Prime Day is sure to be a sale for the ages, but if you have specific Nintendo items on your wish list, it could be in your best interest to shop now. Seasoned Prime Day shoppers know that tech products usually sell out the fastest during the event, given how hard it is to find them on sale the rest of the year.
Thankfully, that's where Amazon's early Prime Day deals come in to save the day. When you shop now, you'll secure bundles like the Nintendo Switch Lite Bundle with a 128GB MicroSD Card, which offers the console with an extra memory card that will come in handy when downloading digital-only games.
Amazon isn't the only retailer discounting its Nintendo products ahead of Prime Day. GameStop is also slashing prices left and right on Switch games and accessories.
Below, we've rounded up the 18 best early Prime Day deals on Nintendo Switch products across all three sites. With talk of pre-Prime Day discounts quickly gaining speed, you'd be well-advised to order your top picks now.
Early Prime Day deals on Nintendo Switch consoles and accessories
- Nintendo Switch Lite Bundle with 128GB MicroSD Card, $219.49 (orig. $234.98) at amazon.com
- Nintendo Neon Red Joy-Con for Switch, $32.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
- PDP Gaming LVL40 Stereo Headset with Mic, $19.89 (orig. $24.99) at amazon.com
- PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch, $65.99 (orig. $99.99) at amazon.com
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Noise-Cancellation Gaming Headset, $34.98 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com
- Gear4 Kita Grip 360 Case for Nintendo Switch Lite, $22 (orig. $39.99) at gamestop.com
- Nintendo Switch with Blue and Red Joy-Con & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle, $349.93 (orig. $359.98) at amazon.com
- HORI Nintendo Switch Dual USB Playstand, $24.99 (orig. $29.99) at amazon.com
- PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grips for Nintendo Switch, $9.88 (orig. $14.99) at amazon.com
If the Switch Lite's compact design doesn't suit you, you'll be pleased to learn the original model is also included in a bundle of its own. Right now, when you buy a classic Nintendo Switch, you'll get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $10 less. When it comes to accessories, the discounts become much more dramatic. Take the popular PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller, whose buttons and paddles can be programmed to suit your unique gaming needs. It's now $66, or 34 percent off its usual price.
While you're stocking up, make sure you don't overlook the more niche accessories. The HORI Dual USB Playstand might become the very gadget you didn't know you needed. It lets two players operate one Switch with external controllers, and what better time to test it than when it's on sale?
Early Prime Day deals on Nintendo Switch games
- Super Mario: Odyssey, $41.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Just Dance 2022, $19.93 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com
- Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack, $29.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $44.49 (orig. $59.99) at gamestop.com
- Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee!, $48.99 (orig. $59.99) at gamestop.com
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Luigi Set, $77.99 (orig. $99.99) at gamestop.com
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, $39.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate, $33.99 (orig. $39.99) at gamestop.com
- NBA 2K22, $19.99 (orig. $29.99) at gamestop.com
Early Prime Day deals are also the perfect excuse to order a game you've had your eye on for months. With so many available, you're bound to find a discounted option that suits your interests. If you haven't tried it, customers say Super Mario: Odyssey is a family-friendly pick that's well worth your investment. As one reviewer put it, the updated rendition of the classic Mario game is "just plain fun."
Looking for a game that will get you out of your seat? Check out the latest edition of Just Dance, which features 40 songs ranging from recent hits to kid-friendly versions. Plus, the game's co-op mode allows you to go up against friends for a competitive dance party. Now just $20, it's a purchase you're not likely to regret.
When it comes to the full roster of early Prime Day deals, this is the tip of the iceberg. To access the latest markdowns in every department, head to Amazon's Prime Day homepage.
