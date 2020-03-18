Stuck at home? You can play these 10 downloadable Nintendo Switch games instantly

Broadway shows, restaurants, bars, gyms, and theaters have all closed down in light of the coronavirus pandemic, and hunkering down at home is now the recommended course of action by health officials. That brings up the question of what to do when you’re stuck indoors all day, and while many have turned to streaming (thank goodness for that), others have found escape in video games.

Even if you already have a Nintendo Switch console (which is currently back-ordered across major retailers), physical copies of popular games on Amazon such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe currently take at least four days to arrive at your doorstep due to shipping delays on non-essential products. So wouldn’t it be wonderful if there was a way to download your favorite games and play them instantly? Luckily, Amazon and Walmart both offer downloadable Nintendo Switch games — meaning you can grab top titles and play instantly without waiting for shipping.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best Nintendo Switch games to play at home that you can download immediately. Considering the importance of social distancing, we’ve looked for games that are optimized for single players (like Untitled Goose Game) as well as games that offer a feel-good distraction from what’s going on outside your door (such as the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons). Scroll down to see the 10 best Nintendo Switch games to download now.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Buy it! Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Digital Code, $59.99 at amazon.com or walmart.com

If there’s nothing you want more than an escape to a remote island right now, then Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the game for you — literally. As the player, you’re transported to a deserted island full of anthropomorphic animals, where the only encumbrance is paying rent to a friendly raccoon. Animal Crossing is one of Nintendo’s most beloved series for its warm pastel-colored visuals and its use of real time, and New Horizons is undoubtedly the most anticipated game of 2020. Order it now (as well as its accompanying limited-edition Switch console) to get the game right as it launches this Friday, March 20.

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Buy it! Luigi’s Mansion 3 — Digital Code, $59.99 at amazon.com or walmart.com

Why not take your mind off the unsettling news by playing an even spookier (but hilarious) game? The Luigi’s Mansion series showcases Mario’s overlooked brother battling ghosts and poltergeists in order to save his friends who are trapped in a haunted mansion. The game’s features are exhilarating on the Switch’s hand-held mode, and Amazon shoppers have given it a near-perfect 4.9-star rating, with one calling it a “must-own Nintendo Switch title.”

Untitled Goose Game

Buy it! Untitled Goose Game — Digital Code, $19.99 at amazon.com or walmart.com

There’s no better game for you to vent all your frustrations on the world than Untitled Goose Game. Its description says it all: “It’s a lovely morning in the village, and you are a horrible goose.” As the giddily nefarious goose, your whole job is to annoy the inhabitants of an English village to their wits’ end, and the result is nothing but pure-grade joy. Shoppers have given it a 4.8-star rating on Amazon, and you can read EW’s review of the game here.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Breath of the Wild

Buy it! The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening — Digital Code, $59.99 at amazon.com or walmart.com

Buy it! The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — Digital Code, $59.99 at amazon.com or walmart.com

The Legend of Zelda is one of Nintendo’s best-selling franchises, and there are no games better to get lost in than Link’s Awakening and Breath of the Wild. While the latter’s acclaimed open-world design is made for exploring all on your own, Link’s Awakening sees the return of characters Marin, Tarin, and the Owl to accompany Link. Both games have earned stellar reviews and are currently two of the best-selling Nintendo Switch games on Amazon.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Buy it! New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe — Digital Code, $59.99 at amazon.com or walmart.com

An oldie but a goodie. Super Mario Bros. is a classic Nintendo game, and its design is optimized for single-user gameplay. This title combines New Super Mario Bros. U with New Super Luigi U, so you can experience both plumber brothers in action. From the music to Mario’s jump, familiar comforts abound in this title that more than 3,300 Amazon reviewers have given a 4.8-star rating.

Fitness Boxing

Buy it! Fitness Boxing — Digital Code, $49.99 at amazon.com or walmart.com

With gyms closing alongside restaurants, theaters, and bars, exercising has become more difficult for many. Nintendo’s popular Ring Fit Adventure is currently sold out, but you can still get the Switch’s boxing game for a cardio session. As one reviewer wrote, “If you actually want to have a great workout and sweat, this is for you.”

Just Dance 2020

Buy it! Just Dance 2020 Standard Edition — Digital Code, $39.99 at amazon.com or walmart.com

Just Dance 2020 is not only a perfect game for getting those steps in, but also a great way to entertain restless kids at home. The family-friendly title is the third best-selling Nintendo Switch game on Amazon right now, and it comes with 40 popular songs (including Frozen 2’s hit “Into the Unknown”). Amazon shoppers have called it “the best Just Dance game in a while” and have given it 4.8 stars from more than 4,400 reviews.

NBA 2K20 and FIFA 20

Buy it! NBA 2K20 Standard Edition — Digital Code, $59.99 at amazon.com or walmart.com

Buy it! FIFA 20 Legacy Edition — Digital Code, $49.99 at amazon.com or walmart.com

Both the NBA and the U.K.’s Premier League have suspended their 2020 seasons in light of the coronavirus outbreak, but that doesn’t mean you can’t watch the players in action. With NBA 2K20 and FIFA 20, you’ll be able to play as your favorite team or athlete, and for the first time, the WNBA is included in the 2K series. Shoppers have called both worthy additions to their respective series, with NBA 2K20 earning 4.6 stars and FIFA 20 garnering 4.7 on Amazon.

