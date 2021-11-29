25 Nintendo Switch gaming deals to buy before the week ends — up to 75 percent off
Last call, shoppers. Cyber Monday is your final chance this season to pick up major discounts on nearly everything you can think of, from TVs to headphones and from streaming subscriptions to devices. Video games are usually at their lowest prices of the year right now, and this Cyber Week is no exception.
Nintendo players have an exceptional array of games to shop on sale right now, most notably with fan-favorites like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as much as $25 off. But you won't want to miss new additions to the 2K and FIFA franchises, including NBA 2K22 and FIFA 22 for up to 57 percent off. The perennial family favorite, Just Dance 22, is only $25 at Amazon, too, while Lego games like Marvel's Super Heroes and The Incredibles are up to 75 percent off for just $15.
The Nintendo Switch, OLED Switch Model, Switch Lite, and the Switch's Black Friday bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online are currently out of stock across all major retailers including Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart, but EW has narrowed down all three site's buying links for the consoles just in case. Keep refreshing for your best chance to score a system, and if you already have one, you can even get the Pro Controller for $20 off in a special Cyber Monday sale.
Where to buy Nintendo Switch consoles
For now, you can always take advantage of Cyber Week's deals on top Nintendo Switch games. Read on for the 25 best Nintendo gaming and accessories deals this week, from the company's beloved Mario franchise as well as others like Pokémon and Zelda, and check out more Cyber Week deals here.
Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Mario franchise deals
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Paper Mario: The Origami King, $35 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, $34.99 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Mario Golf: Super Rush, $52.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
More Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday game deals
- Just Dance 2022, $25 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com
- NBA 2K22, $25.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- FIFA 22 Legacy Edition, $26 (orig. $39.99) at walmart.com
- Lego Jurassic World, $15 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
- Lego Marvel Superheroes, $15 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
- Lego The Incredibles, $15 (orig. $59.88) at walmart.com
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, $35 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, $39 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons, $49.94 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Ring Fit Adventure, $54 (orig. $69.88) at walmart.com
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, $35 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday accessories deals
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, $49.99 (orig. $69.99) at amazon.com
- Nintendo eShop $50 Gift Card, $45 (orig. $50) at walmart.com
- SanDisk 128GB microSD Memory Card for Nintendo Switch, $19.99 (orig. $69) at walmart.com
- SanDisk 512GB microSD Memory Card for Nintendo Switch, $84.99 (orig. $119) at walmart.com
- PowerA Pikachu Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch, $19.99 (orig. $34.99) at walmart.com
- Nintendo Joy-Cons in Neon Red and Blue, $69 (orig. $79.99) at amazon.com
- PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch, $69.99 (orig. $99.99) at amazon.com
- PowerA GameCube-Themed 3-Pack Wireless Controllers for Nintendo Switch, $84.99 (orig. $119.99) at amazon.com
Shop more Cyber Monday 2021 deals:
