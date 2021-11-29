25 Nintendo Switch gaming deals to buy before the week ends — up to 75 percent off

The Nintendo Switch, OLED Switch Model, Switch Lite, and the Switch's Black Friday bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online are currently out of stock across all major retailers including Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart, but EW has narrowed down all three site's buying links for the consoles just in case. Keep refreshing for your best chance to score a system, and if you already have one, you can even get the Pro Controller for $20 off in a special Cyber Monday sale.